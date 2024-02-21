Tata Tiago CNG AMT First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Lower running costs
- AMT convenience
- Unhindered performance
Why would I avoid it?
- Limited bootspace
What is it?
Tata Motors has introduced India’s first factory-fitted CNG car with an automatic gearbox in the form of the Tiago CNG AMT. We recently got to spend a day with this hatchback to find out if it can be the ideal automatic hatchback for those who prioritise low running costs.
Let's begin with the exterior first. The Tiago CNG AMT brings along a new Tornado Blue paint with a contrasting black roof. The petrol-only version of the Tiago gets 15-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec XZA+ variant, while the CNG counterpart runs on 14-inch units.
What’s interesting though, is that the spare wheel in the CNG version is a 15-inch unit, a size larger than the profile on all other wheels that it runs on.
How’s the Tiago CNG AMT on the inside?
Inside, the changes on the Tiago CNG AMT include contrasting blue AC vents on either side. This feature though, is dependent on the exterior paint and variant chosen. The dual-tone dashboard is complimented by black and grey leatherette seats with blue stitching, and all these, thus combining the overall theme, give a roomy feel.
On the features front, the Tiago CNG automatic gets a seven-inch touchscreen system, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, Type-C charging ports, and auto-folding ORVMs to name a few.
The CNG tank is a twin-cylinder unit equipped to handle a capacity of 60 litres (water equivalent). Opening just the fuel lid to fill up these cylinders will automatically switch off the car, courtesy of the micro switch function as an added safety feature. Additionally, there are a few other notable elements such as the leak detection feature, fire extinguisher below the front passenger seat, modular fuel filter, and a single ECU. The dual-cylinder setup though, has eaten up a fair bit of the bootspace, but compared to the rivals or other CNG cars that offer next to nothing in this aspect, it still remains a clear winner.
Is the Tiago CNG AMT any good to drive?
The Tiago CNG sources power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 85bhp and 113Nm, while the CNG mode sees the power drop to 72bhp and 95Nm. The additional weight of the CNG tanks has resulted in the ground clearance dropping by a measly 2mm, taking the revised figure to 168mm.
The modes can be changed with the press of a button located on the centre console. This version, just like any other Tata CNG car, is designed to start in CNG mode. That said, Tata does advise its owners to use the car in petrol mode for 10km of every 300km that is driven.
Starting from a standstill, you’d be quick to notice the smooth take-off and Tata’s claims of the creep function being tuned further in line with the AMT does make its presence felt. In terms of response, the Tiago feels peppy and reasonably powerful. Although the initial pick-up feels a bit dull, the overall performance is adequate even in CNG mode.
The additional heft of the cylinders has been accounted for, as the suspension has been revised to a marginally stiffer setup. While this does offset the extra kilos on the go, you are bound to feel some of the imperfections on the road filtering in.
Compared to the petrol mode, the CNG mode feels a little more sprightly, something that is unheard of in a CNG offering. We’re not complaining though, as this had us hooked to the CNG mode all the time, except for the occasional burst of the petrol mode for comparison sake.
The NVH is on the higher side when the CNG mode is idling, but this is expected to be improved with future iterations. Speaking of improvement, there is a significant drop in the nods and jerks that are usually associated with AMTs. The steering calls for 2.5 turns from lock to lock, thus making it an easy affair to manoeuver while you potter around the city.
Real-world mileage test
During our mileage tests, the Tiago CNG AMT managed to return 21km/kg and 22km/kg in the city and highway conditions, respectively. Yes, this is a little lower than the 28.06km/kg claim by the carmaker, but even with the aforementioned numbers, we foresee hardly anyone complaining, given the additional convenience of an automatic.
Should you buy the Tiago CNG AMT?
The Tiago CNG AMT is a compelling proposition for a consumer who wants his or her travel to be light on the pocket, yet doesn’t mind paying the minor premium of Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom) for the convenience of an automatic, which, as we can guess, will be limited to the city more often than not.
Considering the top-spec XZA+ dual-tone, which we tested here, costs Rs. 8.90 lakh before taxes, the Tiago CNG AMT gets you an automatic gearbox, feature-loaded interiors, and then some more. Tata has yet again taken the first-mover advantage, and it remains to be seen how the competition reacts. While we wait for it, this new CNG-AMT combination is also expected to make its way to the Punch and Altroz line-up in the near future.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi