Tata Tiago CNG AMT First Drive Review

Is the Tiago CNG AMT any good to drive?

The Tiago CNG sources power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 85bhp and 113Nm, while the CNG mode sees the power drop to 72bhp and 95Nm. The additional weight of the CNG tanks has resulted in the ground clearance dropping by a measly 2mm, taking the revised figure to 168mm.

The modes can be changed with the press of a button located on the centre console. This version, just like any other Tata CNG car, is designed to start in CNG mode. That said, Tata does advise its owners to use the car in petrol mode for 10km of every 300km that is driven.

Starting from a standstill, you’d be quick to notice the smooth take-off and Tata’s claims of the creep function being tuned further in line with the AMT does make its presence felt. In terms of response, the Tiago feels peppy and reasonably powerful. Although the initial pick-up feels a bit dull, the overall performance is adequate even in CNG mode.

The additional heft of the cylinders has been accounted for, as the suspension has been revised to a marginally stiffer setup. While this does offset the extra kilos on the go, you are bound to feel some of the imperfections on the road filtering in.

Compared to the petrol mode, the CNG mode feels a little more sprightly, something that is unheard of in a CNG offering. We’re not complaining though, as this had us hooked to the CNG mode all the time, except for the occasional burst of the petrol mode for comparison sake.

The NVH is on the higher side when the CNG mode is idling, but this is expected to be improved with future iterations. Speaking of improvement, there is a significant drop in the nods and jerks that are usually associated with AMTs. The steering calls for 2.5 turns from lock to lock, thus making it an easy affair to manoeuver while you potter around the city.

Real-world mileage test

During our mileage tests, the Tiago CNG AMT managed to return 21km/kg and 22km/kg in the city and highway conditions, respectively. Yes, this is a little lower than the 28.06km/kg claim by the carmaker, but even with the aforementioned numbers, we foresee hardly anyone complaining, given the additional convenience of an automatic.