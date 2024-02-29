Living with the MG Comet EV

How practical is it?

The Comet EV is perfectly packed inside a compact, boxy, and upright design structure. To sum it up in a single word, we can call it a cube on four wheels.

As you step inside, you will feel tempted to grab the small steering wheel and start driving because it feels like a toy car. Once seated, you can only adjust the fore and aft of the seat as there is no height adjustment. This, however, was a bit difficult for me as the IRVM restricted my view on the left-hand side of the road.

Since it has only two doors to enter and exit, the B-pillar is stretched back towards the second row making it difficult for the driver to access the seatbelt. Now, to overcome this, MG has provided a seatbelt holder on the driver’s seat where one can fix the belt making it easier to grab whenever needed, which I liked.

Now, talking about ergonomics, the Comet EV has an unusual cabin when compared to other cars. For instance, the unconventional placement of the hazard light button on the roof panel is more panic-inducing in case of a real hazard. Also, not to forget, the hooks that can only hold weights of up to 5kg and the 12V power output that is located underneath the dashboard and the gear selector knob, respectively.

The storage space inside the cabin is limited with the glovebox being given a miss. You get door pockets with a compartment and a bottle holder that can only accommodate a half-litre bottle. Additionally, there are two cupholders on the dash placed on either side of the AC vents.

Moving on to the rear seats, it is here I felt the most uncomfortable. For a person like me who is 6’1”, getting in and out of the Comet EV itself is never easy. The narrow passage between the two rows is the only gate for you to enter and exit. With the front seats forward reclined, I had to first stride one leg in, and hold on to something on the inside while bending down my head. Then, it was the hip-twisting action which got my posterior inside and tossed my heavy frame on the seats with a crash landing.

Once you are seated, the back of the front seat obstructs your view making it claustrophobic. The only scope for you to peep outside is through an airplane-like window on your sides. Surprisingly though, the legroom was just enough for me — but only for a short journey.