Living with the MG Comet EV

Introduction
Electric vehicles have been gaining momentum in recent times, especially when everybody is concerned about the environment, pollution, and the conservation of fossil fuels. Adding its share to this EV revolution, MG Motors, gave birth to its second electric offspring, the Comet EV. We have had this car in our garage for a while now and we have already reviewed it for its performance and handling. Here, we bring you our experience and detailed analysis of how it feels to live with this petite EV.
How practical is it?
The Comet EV is perfectly packed inside a compact, boxy, and upright design structure. To sum it up in a single word, we can call it a cube on four wheels.
As you step inside, you will feel tempted to grab the small steering wheel and start driving because it feels like a toy car. Once seated, you can only adjust the fore and aft of the seat as there is no height adjustment. This, however, was a bit difficult for me as the IRVM restricted my view on the left-hand side of the road.
Since it has only two doors to enter and exit, the B-pillar is stretched back towards the second row making it difficult for the driver to access the seatbelt. Now, to overcome this, MG has provided a seatbelt holder on the driver’s seat where one can fix the belt making it easier to grab whenever needed, which I liked.
Now, talking about ergonomics, the Comet EV has an unusual cabin when compared to other cars. For instance, the unconventional placement of the hazard light button on the roof panel is more panic-inducing in case of a real hazard. Also, not to forget, the hooks that can only hold weights of up to 5kg and the 12V power output that is located underneath the dashboard and the gear selector knob, respectively.
The storage space inside the cabin is limited with the glovebox being given a miss. You get door pockets with a compartment and a bottle holder that can only accommodate a half-litre bottle. Additionally, there are two cupholders on the dash placed on either side of the AC vents.
Moving on to the rear seats, it is here I felt the most uncomfortable. For a person like me who is 6’1”, getting in and out of the Comet EV itself is never easy. The narrow passage between the two rows is the only gate for you to enter and exit. With the front seats forward reclined, I had to first stride one leg in, and hold on to something on the inside while bending down my head. Then, it was the hip-twisting action which got my posterior inside and tossed my heavy frame on the seats with a crash landing.
Once you are seated, the back of the front seat obstructs your view making it claustrophobic. The only scope for you to peep outside is through an airplane-like window on your sides. Surprisingly though, the legroom was just enough for me — but only for a short journey.
What’s on the feature list?
The MG Comet is tech savvy and how! Our car is a top-spec Plush variant with all the bells and whistles. So, you get a large floating 10.25-inch twin display each for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment screen that supports wireless mobile connectivity, 12V power outlet, three USB ports with fast charging, intelligent key, and lots more.
Now, what I disliked was its infotainment system that hung up all of a sudden while I was driving and its completely white interior with upholstery which gets dirty after a while.
In terms of safety, the Comet EV offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera with sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, three-point seat belts for all passengers, and impact sensing door unlock. Then, there’s an IP67-rated battery.
What’s the driving range like?
MG claims that the Comet EV can be driven up to 230km on a single, fully charged battery. Now, talking about its real-world range test. We, at CarWale, have tested this compact EV for 100-0 per cent charge on our predefined route, under ideal conditions. The Comet EV finally stopped after covering a total distance of 191km.
Since the car had drained up all the charging, it was time to replenish it back to 100 per cent. Now, the biggest drawback is that the Comet EV does not support any fast AC or DC charger. One has to spend five hours to charge this compact EV from 10-80 per cent and about seven hours for a full charge, all this using its 3.3kW charger.
How does it perform on a daily commute?
My daily commute is about 40 kilometres with the Mahindra Scorpio 4WD. And driving the Comet was poles apart on the same route. Though I missed the tall SUV stance and the comfortable ride quality, I enjoyed the light steering wheel and the joy of the two-pedal drive. Also, this saved me a couple of minutes.
Navigating the daily commute in this urban traffic is a seamless experience courtesy of its quick, responsive, and short lock-to-lock steering wheel. The 17.3kWh battery pack feeds the motor fitted on the rear axle to produce 41bhp and 110Nm of torque and it comes with three drive modes — Eco, Normal, and Sport.
The swift acceleration and the regenerative braking shine in the stop-and-go momentum of the daily traffic. Plus, parking becomes a breeze as the Comet EV slips into any given tight space in the city.
Now talking about the demerits, the ride quality of the Comet EV is not pliant. One can feel all the bumps and variations on the road because of its 12-inch alloy wheels and small wheelbase. Primarily being a city commuter, the Comet EV becomes a bit unstable when you are cruising at highway speeds.
How is it for the weekend with the gang?
Embarking on a road trip unveils a thrilling adventure for most of us. But with the Comet EV, you might hesitate. While it can fit four occupants, the compact size economises space, creating challenges for road trippers with substantial luggage.
Not only this, but also with a full charge, you can only migrate for a few hundred kilometres. Meaning, the charging pit stops may become a moment of inconvenience, demanding meticulous planning to ensure you have enough time and charging stations during your long haul.
What’s the deal with the warranty?
MG India offers the Comet EV with an e-Shield 3-3-3-8 package. This comprises a three-year or one lakh kilometre warranty, three years of roadside assistance, three free labour services, and eight-year or 1.20 lakh kilometres on the battery pack. Apart from this, the automaker is offering over 80 packages of warranty and services that start from as low as Rs. 5,000.
Can you live with one?
The talk does not finish here. There is more. Yes, you can live with the MG Comet EV but not as your primary car. Though it can easily sail through urban traffic, accommodate itself in the smallest of places, and ease your driving experience, the Comet EV is only suitable for fixed city commutes or at times an intra-city run. In essence, the Comet EV transforms the routine commute into a green, efficient, and pocket-friendly journey. Heck, it can even replace your two-wheeler.
Pictures by: Kaustubh Gandhi