BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the BMW iX1 any good?

As with the exterior, the cabin of the new iX1 is familiar too. First up, it carries the new BMW design language for the cabin with a curved display stacked on top of the dashboard. The centre console is now hollow and floating. But the biggest complaint I personally have here – which I also did with the standard X1 – is that BMW has decided to eliminate their iconic iDrive controller. Even the centre console is designed for LHD cars but the layout has remained unchanged for our RHD market.

That said, this new steering wheel design is fantastic. It is meaty to hold, is wrapped with leather and has metallic inserts for the bottom spoke. I am not a huge fan of the buttons layout BMW has decided to go with this steering wheel, but that can be overlooked given how gorgeous this steering wheel looks. Coming back to the curved display, it houses two screens stacked on either side with the infotainment screen measuring around 10.25-inch running BMW’s latest OS8. Now this OS is not very user-friendly and has gotten unnecessarily complicated. It has many unnecessary tiles inside the main menu. So even finding common controls can become a task. But this new OS also has ‘modes’ which transform the persona of the entire cabin.

As for the second row, it’s right after you step in that the electric nature of the iX1 becomes apparent. Since this is not a born EV but an ICE platform converted to accommodate the EV architecture, the batteries are placed underneath the floor. And that means the floor height is raised resulting in a slightly odd seating angle. The rear passenger’s knees are too high for comfort, but a good recline angle for the backrest does help with the sitting posture.

Although the iX1’s feature list is a long one, it does miss out on a few feel-good features expected at this price point. This includes HUD, ventilated seats, or even ADAS. There’s basic collision warning and lane keep assist with automatic parking, but no autonomous braking or adaptive cruise control here. A proper ADAS suite should have been part of the equipment list, but BMW has decided to skip it. And the boot space, at almost 500 litres is more than adequate as well. But there’s this typical problem of the spare wheel taking up most of the usable space. And no frunk is a bit of a bummer in a modern EV, right?