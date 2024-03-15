Hyundai Creta N Line First Drive Review

What is it?

The Hyundai Creta has entered the sporty arena with the N Line variant. This new iteration promises a more engaging driving experience while retaining the Creta's core strengths. We hit the road to see if the N Line lives up to the hype.

One glance tells you this isn't your average Creta. With this N Line, the compact SUV sheds its familiar design for a more aggressive stance. The new cascading grille flanked by the ‘N Line’ badges and the redesigned front bumper with red accents instantly grab attention. But the makeover goes beyond visual drama. The sculpted lines along the body create a more muscular look, further accentuated by the bigger imposing 18-inch alloy wheels. The Creta N Line is also the second model after the Ioniq 5 to get a matte shade that makes the red inserts pop.

The embellishments continue at the sides. Red accents adorn the side skirts, adding a touch of zest. The redesigned rear bumper houses a dual-tip exhaust, completing the sporty aesthetic. The colour options also include the Thunder Blue paint job that compliments the red accents beautifully. While the red accents might be a bit loud for some, there's no denying the Creta N Line cuts a striking figure.