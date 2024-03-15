Hyundai Creta N Line First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Distinctive looks
- Strong engine
- Good value
Why would I avoid it?
- No power upgrades
- Matte paint requires extra maintenance
What is it?
The Hyundai Creta has entered the sporty arena with the N Line variant. This new iteration promises a more engaging driving experience while retaining the Creta's core strengths. We hit the road to see if the N Line lives up to the hype.
One glance tells you this isn't your average Creta. With this N Line, the compact SUV sheds its familiar design for a more aggressive stance. The new cascading grille flanked by the ‘N Line’ badges and the redesigned front bumper with red accents instantly grab attention. But the makeover goes beyond visual drama. The sculpted lines along the body create a more muscular look, further accentuated by the bigger imposing 18-inch alloy wheels. The Creta N Line is also the second model after the Ioniq 5 to get a matte shade that makes the red inserts pop.
The embellishments continue at the sides. Red accents adorn the side skirts, adding a touch of zest. The redesigned rear bumper houses a dual-tip exhaust, completing the sporty aesthetic. The colour options also include the Thunder Blue paint job that compliments the red accents beautifully. While the red accents might be a bit loud for some, there's no denying the Creta N Line cuts a striking figure.
Is the cabin of the Creta N Line any good?
Step inside, and you will find a familiar layout. The quality of materials and overall design echo the standard Creta, offering a premium feel. Hyundai has incorporated N Line-specific touches to keep things interesting. The red stitching on the leather seats adds a pop of color, while the perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel feels good to hold. The aluminum pedals further elevate the sporty feel.
The twin-display binnacle gets a makeover too with red accents, complimenting the overall theme. Thankfully, the user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system remains unchanged, providing all the necessary features for a comfortable and connected drive. Since the N Line is based on the top-spec trim of the vanilla Creta, it continues to be feature-packed with a digital instrument cluster, cooled front seats with electric adjustment, an electronic parking brake, and a wireless charging pad.
With two variants, N8 and N10, to choose from, the former base variant is almost Rs. 2.52 lakh more affordable than the latter. So, if ADAS suite, a smaller infotainment system, and convenience features such as ventilated seats, headrest cushions, ambient lights, and an auto-dimming IRVM are not on your priority list, the N8 just fits the bill.
Is the Creta N Line good to drive?
The Creta N Line borrows the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine from its brethren, with the same state of tune delivering 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. Turbo lag is minimal and the engine delivers a strong mid-range punch, making overtaking maneuvers a breeze. The seven-speed DCT gearbox is smooth and responsive, complimenting the enthusiastic nature of the engine.
However, enthusiasts craving extra performance might be left wanting for more. While the N Line feels sportier to drive, it doesn't break any new ground in terms of outright acceleration. The paddle shifters are available for those who want a bit more control, but the engine's linear power delivery might not necessitate their frequent use. Think of it as an enhanced driving experience for everyday commutes and highway cruising. This automatic version also packs in three drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport) and it feels slightly more spirited to drive in the sport mode with added weight at the steering wheel.
Other mechanical changes to the Creta N Line include retuned suspension for the bigger wheels. Taking corners in the N Line inspires confidence, with minimal body lean and a planted feel. The steering too offers a connected experience to the driver. The suspension setup, although largely unchanged, translates to a slightly firm ride quality. While not jarring, it can be felt over uneven surfaces and sharp bumps.
The braking performance is commendable. The rear disc brakes with red callipers that come as standard provide strong stopping power, instilling confidence during energetic driving.
Should you buy the Creta N Line?
The Creta N Line is priced between Rs 16.82 lakh - 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Spec-to-spec, the N10 DCT costs Rs. 30,000 more than the SX (O) variant of the standard Creta. With the marginal bump in price, the N Line offers sporty styling, fresher colour schemes, and a different interior theme.
It strikes a balance between everyday practicality and a touch of driving excitement. It undeniably feels more special than the standard Creta, living up to the N Line badge. The unique aesthetics will appeal to those seeking a head-turning SUV, while the feature-rich interior maintains the Creta's comfort and convenience.
The lack of power bump may not be enough for hardcore driving enthusiasts but it's a compelling option for those who find the standard Creta turbo petrol a bit too tamed but don't necessarily require a full-blown performance machine.
Pictures by Kapil Angane