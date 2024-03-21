BMW iX50 First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the BMW iX50 any good?

As is the case with any new BMW, especially one that’s a new generation and a new class of vehicles, it’s a veritable tech fest. What’s more, this tech fest is wrapped up in a new philosophy of minimalism that looks amazing, but it hasn’t translated particularly well in a few quarters – especially when it comes to man and machine interaction.

Let’s start with what works and that’s the overall appearance. It’s almost what people would have imagined future cars to be like — with fewer interface elements to cover all the functions of the cabin. The seats, dashboard, or, for that matter, all the touch surfaces have been trimmed out in high-quality materials, all made from recycled items as has become the norm and fashion, especially for luxury manufacturers. Everything looks and feels nice to touch and has an air of futurism to it. We, at some point, imagined that the future would be all about bland colours and sterile surfaces but BMW’s approach paints quite a nice picture. Space is not an issue for any of the four occupants as you get more than enough headroom, legroom, and shoulder room. The floor, despite having a massive battery pack underneath, is not high and you have a decent level of under-thigh support.

In past BMW layouts, most of the functions would have had buttons of some type. Now they have been consigned to the touchscreen system which aids the minimalist look but makes it a confusing and, at times, frustrating system to use. You spend way too much time hunting for functions and this becomes even more obvious if you are using wireless phone mirroring and have to switch back to the BMW OS to access other functions. It’s a similar story with the steering controls, especially the scroll on the right which also works as a button for some functions, leaving you to hunt for their respective functionalities.

While the screen is not intuitive, the panoramic sunroof is quite straightforward. Instead of opening up, it has an electrochromic function that allows it to switch between opaque and transparent at the swipe of a button. It adds an incredible amount of light to the already airy cabin and does well in terms of adding theatrics to the overall package.

The boot is big and spacious, but thanks to our regulations, it loses practicality due to a massive spare wheel being locked into the floor. Having said that, the car runs tubeless tyres which make a strong case for travelling without a spare if you need the boot space.