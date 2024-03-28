Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Service Report

Service Performed

Upon arrival at the service centre with a pre-booked appointment, the service advisor conducted a thorough visual inspection of the vehicle, checking for any exterior damage, fluid leaks, or abnormal tyre wear. Following the inspection, they took the Nios for a quick spin to assess overall performance and identify any potential issues.

After the pre-service test drive, the advisor put me at ease by explaining the routine maintenance tasks included in the periodic service. The Nios was assigned a technician with a service bay who commenced with the preliminary tests and service.

This included flushing out the old engine oil and replenishing it with new synthetic oil along with a new filter. An oil filter traps impurities, maintaining oil cleanliness, and is advisable to be replaced with every oil change. Next up, the technician checked and refilled the levels of all essential fluids like engine coolant, brake fluid, and wiper washer fluid.

The air filter, the silent hero responsible for keeping dust and debris out of the engine, was thoroughly cleaned. Then, the AC filter, responsible for keeping the cabin air clean and fresh, also received a thorough cleaning.

Lastly, it was time for some tyre TLC which included alignment and rotation. Regular rotation promotes even wear and tear, extending their lifespan. Whereas, wheel alignment, on the other hand, optimises tyre contact with the road surface for a smoother ride.