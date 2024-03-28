CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Service Report

    Jay Shah

    Introduction

    It has been nearly six months since the zippy Hyundai Grand i10 Nios joined CarWale's long-term fleet. Its agility in city traffic has been a constant delight, making commutes and errand runs a breeze. With the odometer ticking past the 13,000km mark, it was time for its scheduled service visit to the Hyundai service center.

    Service Performed

    Upon arrival at the service centre with a pre-booked appointment, the service advisor conducted a thorough visual inspection of the vehicle, checking for any exterior damage, fluid leaks, or abnormal tyre wear. Following the inspection, they took the Nios for a quick spin to assess overall performance and identify any potential issues.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    After the pre-service test drive, the advisor put me at ease by explaining the routine maintenance tasks included in the periodic service. The Nios was assigned a technician with a service bay who commenced with the preliminary tests and service.

    Engine Shot

    This included flushing out the old engine oil and replenishing it with new synthetic oil along with a new filter. An oil filter traps impurities, maintaining oil cleanliness, and is advisable to be replaced with every oil change. Next up, the technician checked and refilled the levels of all essential fluids like engine coolant, brake fluid, and wiper washer fluid.

    The air filter, the silent hero responsible for keeping dust and debris out of the engine, was thoroughly cleaned. Then, the AC filter, responsible for keeping the cabin air clean and fresh, also received a thorough cleaning.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Lastly, it was time for some tyre TLC which included alignment and rotation. Regular rotation promotes even wear and tear, extending their lifespan. Whereas, wheel alignment, on the other hand, optimises tyre contact with the road surface for a smoother ride.

    Issues Identified

    While the routine service addressed the standard maintenance needs, a couple of lingering concerns remained unresolved.

    Wheel

    During a recent outdoor shoot, the front left tyre encountered a sharp object, resulting in a cut. A temporary tube patch kept us going, but a complete tyre replacement was essential. Unfortunately, the service center did not have the specific tyre size and the TPMS sensor readily available. While a slight inconvenience, it just means we will be scheduling a separate appointment to get the Nios its new shoes.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    For over a month, we could hear a persistent rattling noise from the rear parcel while on the move. The service team acknowledged the issue and attempted to rectify it by adjusting the tray's positioning. They also checked the rear seat locks and mounts and found it to be void of any broken or loose joints. However, the noise persists, requiring further investigation during a subsequent visit.

    Ready for More

    Front View

    The final touch to the service was a thorough car wash inside out, leaving the Grand i10 Nios gleaming like a freshly minted ruby. The entire service came to a total of Rs. 6,000 which falls well within the expected range for a scheduled service of this nature.

