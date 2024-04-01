Kia Seltos Turbo Petrol iMT Review

Let’s start with the 1.5-litre, turbo petrol engine. This four-cylinder engine is quite impressive when it comes to real-world performance and refinement. At any reasonable speed, you get a sense that there is plenty of power in reserve. The vibrations are minimal, and even when it’s not on boost, this 1.5-litre engine pulls cleanly, making it very tractable from low revs. Of course, when you give it the stick, the Seltos delivers and how. The shove that you feel once this engine zips past 3,000rpm is particularly strong and it continues to pull hard until the redline. The 100kmph mark comes up in 11.73 seconds from a standstill and this is factoring the relatively slow shifts that one has to undertake with an iMT gearbox. The Seltos iMT’s in-gear acceleration is much more impressive with 20-80kmph taking 8.99 seconds and 40-100kmph in just 9.78 seconds.

The six-speed iMT gearbox requires some getting used to if this concept is alien to you. Having said that, it will hardly take more than a single drive to figure out what’s going on. You need to step on the brake pedal and slot the gear lever in first. Since there is no clutch pedal, releasing your foot off the brake pedal is all it takes to get going. Then it’s simply a case of driving the Seltos iMT like any other manual car, except you are slotting the gear lever into higher or lower gears without a clutch pedal.

You will get used to this setup quite quickly. It’s when you go back to driving a manual car with a clutch that you may find yourself grinding some gears. If you are in a gear too high and slowing down for traffic or coming to a halt, the system is smart enough to not stall the car. You can be in sixth and come to a full stop but it’s only once you want to accelerate will the car prompt you to shift down to the correct gear. We tested the real-world mileage of the Seltos turbo petrol iMT and after driving the car for 80km each in city and highway conditions, we got 9.2kmpl in the city and 16.03kmpl on the highway. Realistically, the Seltos turbo petrol iMT has a range of around 550km on a full tank.