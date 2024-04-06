Volvo XC40 Recharge Single First Drive Review

Is the XC40 Recharge Single good to drive?

This Pure variant now has a smaller 69kWh battery pack compared to the 78kWh unit available in the P8 trim. With a motor eliminated, the power output is also down to 236bhp and 420Nm as compared to 401bhp and 660Nm. As a result, the 0-100kmph time has gone up from 4.9 seconds to 7.3 seconds now. However, 7.3 seconds is no slouch by any standard.

The Single still retains its quick acceleration but in comparison, it's not as maniacal as the AWD. It's more of a gentle tug instead of a punch in your gut. It makes the everyday drivability much more relaxed and comfortable as opposed to the urgent nature of the AWD. Even if you are slightly less gentle with the throttle, the momentum gained is gradual and the speed mounts up in a linear manner effortlessly (as expected from an EV). Like the powerful version, there are no drive modes here either. But you do get a proper one-pedal setup, which once you get used to, is one of the best ones you’d find in the EVs sold here in India.

There are no significant changes done to the steering setup as well as the suspension for this RWD version. It rides on 235/50 section Pirelli tyres wrapped around 19-inch alloy wheels and has an underlying firmness to the way it takes our cemented roads. Those sharp road joints and creases are felt prominently inside the cabin. But on the upside, it feels equally planted at highway speeds. It even manages to flat out some of the ungainly irregularities when carrying higher speeds.

Moreover, the steering remains light and quick. It’s very direct as well which makes maneuvering the XC40 around town a very comfortable affair. You can make the steering feel a tad bit heavy by finding a control deep inside the touchscreen. Since the power is sent to the rear wheels, the front sometimes feels too light when accelerating hard. And if you try to go hard on the throttle while being way into a corner, it will tend to oversteer. But since there’s not a lot of horsepower to play around with a rather heavy car, it won’t be as scary an experience.

Sure, it could be slightly more engaging to drive with a little more character. But otherwise, the XC40 Recharge with its RWD setup makes for a very docile and comfortable runabout. Be it for intercity or intracity travel. Talking about that, the Single variant has a higher claimed range of around 475kms (under WLTP). We weren’t able to carry out a proper real-world range test, but our experience with another electric Volvo, the C40 Recharge, tells us that it would do really close to its claimed figures in real-world conditions.