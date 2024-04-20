Living with the Tata Safari

How practical is it?

On the practicality front, the Safari packs a Punch (no pun intended). It is spacious and has space for numerous nitty gritties, water bottles, and then some more. Climb into the driving seat and you have the electrically adjustable seat that eases the process of finding the right position. Additionally, the memory functions aid the convenience factor, and you won’t have to sit and search for the right position whenever shuffling with another driver. The front passenger seat even gets a Boss mode that allows it to be adjusted from the second row with the help of the buttons on the right side.

An underrated element in the second row is the mobile holder, positioned above the bottle holders on both sides, which keeps the phone lying flat, thus removing any anxiety of it falling, moving, or scratching. The occupants are also pampered with soft foam cushions sitting ahead of the standard headrests, reminiscent of a certain luxury sedan more than three times its price tag.

Then there are sun blinds in the second row that came to our much-needed rescue in the 40-degree heat on the day we were shooting. Legroom in the second row too is plenty, although the same can’t be said about the third row. The third row is best suited for short runs or intra-city trips.

A few things that work against the Safari include the smaller rear windshield that limits rear visibility and the AC vents for the third row positioned in front of the small windows, which make it marginally more claustrophobic. The white seat upholstery, while looking luxurious, tends to get soiled pretty fast and cleaning it isn’t an easy job either.