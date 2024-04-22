BYD Seal First Drive Review

How is it on the inside?

Now the Seal is a low-slung car so getting in takes a tad bit extra effort than you would in a normal sedan. And the party piece (like the rotating screen) aside, the cabin of the Seal makes you feel like you are sitting in a much more expensive sedan. Where the fit and finish are impressive, the concoction of materials used inside this sedan is well executed as well. With soft-touch materials used at all the right places; even the plastic feels smooth and nice with the appeal of a futuristic cabin.

What surprised me the most was its overall in-cabin ergonomics. Not only is the visibility all around phenomenally good, but the buttons and controls are also easy to reach and get comfortable with. The centre console does have a lot of buttons for a car that has kind of eliminated all the buttons in favour of a large screen, but these buttons are useful ones, especially on the go. Coming to the front seats, they are one of the best one this side of the supercar territory. We experienced good seats in the Atto 3, but the Seal takes things many notches higher. They feel more like a sim-racing chair with bucket-seat bolstering.

As for the rotating screen, it feels like using a really large smartphone. There's zero lag from the buttons, and the touch is smooth and very well-defined. A tactile feedback would have been helpful with slightly more tasteful colours. But it’s right up there with the best when it comes to usability and intuitiveness. Although it comes with built-in Spotify, the inclusion of other OTT platforms like the ones you get in Tata's Arcade.ev interface would have made it more likeable.

Surprisingly, getting in the second row is much easier, thanks to the wide opening and long wheelbase. Even the seats hug you properly in the right contours but it's not meant to seat a third person in the middle owing to the protruding and hardened back support. Further, you have ample legroom and the view outside the windows is comfortable as well but the headroom is tight. The fixed glass roof extends to the back, and despite that the headroom is tight even for my frame (I am 5.5’), so taller passengers will not be comfortable here. Lastly, one of the benefits of a sedan is the humongous boot space which is also seen here.