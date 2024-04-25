2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review

Let’s address the basics first. What you are looking at here is the hardcore Rubicon version, which gets 17-inch wheels wrapped in mud-terrain tyres and a ground clearance of 237mm. In terms of powertrain, the Wrangler gets a not-so-substantial 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine. But, because it’s turbocharged, you get 272bhp of power and 400Nm of torque.

These are strong numbers which allowed the Wrangler to put up a strong show across the all-natural trails and the off-road tracks that Jeep curated. More on that later… Now, this being the Rubicon variant, the list of off-road hardware fitted as standard is almost as long as the number of features inside the slab-sided cabin. You get heavy-duty Dana 44 solid axles with a sophisticated transfer case and locking front and rear differential, heavy-duty shocks, full-time transfer case with low-range gear, and mud-terrain tyres. Additionally, the Rubicon version allows you to electronically disconnect its sway bar for more suspension travel and better axle articulation.

Our drive of the 2024 Wrangler included testing it through narrow, challenging trails and a few curated sections featuring typical off-roading obstacles. The venue served up quite a terrain, mainly the ones with plenty of rocks, dirt, and some rather sideways-leaning and giggle-inducing inclines. It’s on terrains like these where the Wrangler comes into its own, especially when equipped with big, knobby tyres that the Rubicon gets.

It took me a handful of big ditches, boulders, and a kilometre or so of a dirt trail to realise that this Wrangler was creeping over the terrain like a giant ant. The confidence that you get from the stock ride height, knobby tyres, and all the hard-core off-road gear that the Wrangler Rubicon has, is incredible. The second half of the drive had us driving through a dry riverbed and it was astonishing how the Wrangler simply ploughed through deep ruts and huge humps.