2024 Force Gurkha First Drive Review

However, with tall gearing, rubbery gear shifts, long throws, and a dog-leg reverse, the driving bit isn’t easy like in new-age cars. The clutch isn’t light, but now there’s a shift-on-the-fly electronic shift to switch between two-wheel drive (2H), 4-high (4H), and 4-low (4L). There are Eco and Power drive mode options and with the improved power, it provides sufficient grunt for it to move. There’s loads of torque available from 1,400-2,400rpm to even amble at low speeds in a higher gear. In the Eco mode, the dull throttle response is quite evident, however, it gets sharp in the Power mode. Then, the bump in power output nicely makes up for a heavier 3.2-ton five-door SUV. This is the gross weight of a vehicle with a full fuel tank, all occupants, and their luggage. That said, it runs out of breath post 3,000rpm and gets noisy, so there’s no point in revving it more.

Considering its ride and handling, the rear multilink and new front-independent double-wishbone suspension with coil springs in front and rear had been tuned to our driving conditions. But one can’t get away with the load and boat-like handling, slow steering which is dead at the centre, and three-and-a-half turns lock-to-lock that make it a task to manoeuvre. It’s fine when driven sedately, but a slight push in the corners and it starts throwing around its weight with tyre noise. It’s good below three-digit speeds but post that, the ride feels very busy and unpredictable. Even the brakes are spongy with the bite point coming in later.

But then when it comes to off-roading capability, it’s only become better with a 233mm ground clearance, 18-inch wheels, 35-degree gradability, and 700mm water-wading capability with the factory-fitted air intake snorkel. We got an idea of it with a short stint on a specially curated track but didn’t use its full potential with fully locking mechanical differentials on both axles. Also, worth mentioning is that the turning radius of 5.65m is reduced to 5.5m for the three-door, but is 6.3m for the five-door, making it cumbersome to U-turn and park in tight spots. But once you get a hang of it, it isn’t an issue and the reverse camera helps too.