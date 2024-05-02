Mahindra 3XO First Drive Review

Nonetheless, the second row is commendable with a generous amount of legroom, adequate headroom, and manageable shoulder room for even three occupants. The flat floor, bigger sunroof, and rear AC vents make the area feel more spacious and airy. The backrest is nicely reclined for comfort and gets a 60-40 split, which will be useful for expanding the new 364-litre space that's made deeper this time around. Also, the loading area feels the same as that of the XUV300, though with limited space to stack big bags on top of each other even without a parcel tray. We couldn't measure it but plan to do that soon.

Now, the additional features include the most promising changes, namely the dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment display and the digital instrument cluster. Yes, these are from the XUV4OO and add appeal and functionality to the 3XO with a crisp and smooth UI. Even maps (MapMyIndia) are integrated into the instrument cluster in line with its arch-rival, the Tata Nexon which uses Google maps.

The lower section of the AC panel in the 3XO is updated with dual-zone automatic climate control and a wireless charger. Other welcome additions are a Harman Kardon music system with six speakers, cooled glove box, and an auto-dimming IRVM. It also gets the brand's AdrenoX Connect with in-built Alexa, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay connectivity that will be activated later this month. The SUV's new smartphone functionality enables owners to remotely control functions such as infotainment, air-conditioning, and locking or unlocking the doors.

On the safety front, it gets six airbags, ESC, all three-point seat belts with reminders, rear parking sensors, all-disc brakes, traction control with brake assist, and ISOFIX mounts even in the base variant. Higher up the line-up, there's hill hold and descent control, TPMS, and front sensors. The 'L' variants, namely the AX7 Luxury and AX5 Luxury get Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold in addition to all the other features.