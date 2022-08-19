CarWale
    BMW M commence testing of high-performance EV, i4 to get quad-motor first

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    BMW M commence testing of high-performance EV, i4 to get quad-motor first

    -         M Division would now extend toward the EV range

    -         Four electric motors setup are being tested

    The M Division has given us high-performance versions of standard BMW offerings since its inception. Today, BMW M has announced their future plans, which include the introduction of go-fast versions of the Bavarian carmaker’s EV range. The first prototype under this initiative is the i4, where the M Division is testing their quad-motor setup (including the four-wheel drive system) along with an integrated driving dynamics control system.

    Dubbed ‘M xDrive’, the four-wheel drive system will benefit from the electric motor’s potential to rotate individually and the instant torque on offer. Combined with the M car’s precise characteristic, it would open new avenues of how an electric M car would handle. And the focus of the said integrated driving dynamics control system would be to distribute the torque to each wheel with precision which is calculated in milliseconds by a centrally mounted control unit. Add to it the aid provided by the recuperation of braking energy as well. Eliminating the understeer, the M xDrive would also function on various terrains, and not only on a race track, asserts BMW. 

    Currently in the early phases of development, we could see this M xDrive prototype with many testing equipment on it over the next few years.

