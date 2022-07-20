CarWale
    Electric vehicle conference EVConIndia to be held in Gurugram on 29 July

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    441 Views
    Electric vehicle conference EVConIndia to be held in Gurugram on 29 July

    Blue Circle, the sector-specific networking community for leaders, is organising an electric vehicle conference called EVConIndia at The Leela Ambience in Gurugram, Haryana, on 29 July, 2022. Over 100 delegates, including industry leaders, subject experts, innovators, emerging start-ups, and government representatives, will attend the conference to discuss various aspects concerning electric vehicle adoption in India.

    Furthermore, Blue Circle has chosen ‘Electric Vehicle: Sporting the Challenges and Collectively Charting the Course’ as its theme for the forthcoming EVConIndia conference. In view of this theme, the day-long conference aims to deeply ponder over challenges, opportunities, and future developments in terms of the electrification of cars in India.

    The agenda for the EVConIndia will focus on current priorities of the electric vehicle industry, such as providing and communicating reassurance on range anxiety, and EV battery safety when it comes to two- and four-wheelers. Other discussion topics include the role of finance in India's shift to electric vehicle start-ups and EV charging infrastructure funding and technical and commercial challenges for EV charging infrastructure.

    'EVConIndia provides the confluence of thought leaders and practitioners from all relevant areas to map the EV ecosystem and come up with a well-considered roadmap for the mass manufacturing and adoption of EVs in India. July brings Monsoon and EVCON to India, and many leaders are looking forward to being there,” said Siddharth Anand, Founder and CEO, Blue Circle.

