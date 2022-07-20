New Citroen C3 launched in India; prices start at Rs 5.71 lakh

- The new Citroen C3 is offered in two variants across 10 colours

- Pre-bookings of the model commenced earlier this month

Citroen India has introduced the prices of the C3 hatchback in the country, with prices starting at Rs 5.71 lakh. The model is available in 10 colours across two variants and two powertrain options.

On the outside, the new Citroen C3 gets a split headlamp design, the signature dual-slat chrome grille, fog lights, silver skid plates, 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, squared tail lights, and a rear-bumper mounted number plate recess.

Inside, the 2022 Citroen C3 will come equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, height-adjustable driver seat, remote keyless entry, four speakers, steering-mounted controls, and tilt-adjustable steering.

Engine options on the Citroen C3 include a 1.0-litre NA petrol motor paired to a five-speed manual unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual unit. The latter produces 109bhp and 190Nm of torque while the former produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque. Rivals to the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Tata Punch.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Citroen C3 (all prices, ex-showroom):

C3 Live: Rs 5.71 lakh

C3 Feel: Rs 6.62 lakh

C3 Feel Vibe Pack: Rs 6.78 lakh

C3 Feel Dual Tone: Rs 6.78 lakh

C3 Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack: Rs 6.93 lakh

C3 Turbo Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack: Rs 8.06 lakh