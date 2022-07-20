Mahindra Scorpio N automatic variant prices to be announced tomorrow

- Prices for the Mahindra Scorpio N 4x4 and six-seat variant too are expected tomorrow

- Bookings for the model will begin on 30 July

Last month, Mahindra launched the new Scorpio N in the country, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker had announced prices only for the manual variants of the updated SUV then.

Now, Mahindra is set to announce the prices of the automatic and 4x4 variants of the Scorpio N in India tomorrow. The company opened the ‘add to cart’ option for the model on 5 July, which is also when the brand commenced test drives of the SUV. We expect the prices of the six-seat variants to be announced tomorrow as well.

Mahindra will open bookings for the Scorpio N range on 30 July, and all the prices announced up to the said date will be valid for the first 25,000 bookings on a first-come-first-serve basis. We have already driven the new Scorpio N, and our review is live on the website.

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered in five variants including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will be able to choose from seven colours including Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Royal Gold.