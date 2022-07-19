Kia India crosses 5-lakh sales milestone

- Kia Seltos remains the highest sales contributor

- Kia EV6 forays into India’s EV segment

Kia India has announced that the carmaker has surpassed five lakh sales milestone. This milestone has been achieved by Kia in less than three years. On the whole, Kia India dispatched 6,34,224 vehicles from its manufacturing plant in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. Out of the total sales, the Kia Seltos remains the largest contributor adding to 59 per cent of sales. Meanwhile, the Sonet accounted to 32 per cent whereas the newest addition, the Kia Carens contributed 6.5 per cent to the sales.

Commenting on the achievement, Myung-Sik Sohn – Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “In the short three years in India, we have not only established ourselves as the trend leading and inspiring brand but have also led the adoption of new technologies. I would like to attribute Kia India’s success to everyone who is and has been a part of the ecosystem. Most importantly, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude towards our customers who have kept their trust in the brand even in adverse situations like the global supply chain issues. I proudly say today that we have earned a space in the hearts of Indian consumers, and that’s our biggest achievement.”

Besides this, Kia India launched its first electric vehicle, the Kia EV6 in the country at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV6 is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack and is offered in RWD and AWD drivetrain options.