2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched: Why should you buy?

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new S-Presso in the country with a fresh set of feature upgrades. The updated model is available in four variant options: Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The hatchback is available in six colour options: Solid Sizzle Orange, Pearl Starry Blue, Solid White, Metallic Granite Grey, Solid Fire Red, and Metallic Silky Silver.

Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

What’s good about it?

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso now offers ESP with hill hold assist across all AGS variants. Further, features like electrically adjustable ORVMs have been introduced in the VXi+ and VXi+ (O) variants. Mechanically, the hatchback is powered by the next generation K-series dual jet, dual VVT engine with idle start-stop technology which returns 17 per cent higher fuel efficiency in AGS and 14 per cent higher fuel efficiency in the manual transmission option.

What’s not so good?

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso currently misses out on the CNG option. Further, the vehicle does not get any significant cosmetic feature upgrades over the outgoing model.

Best variant to buy?

The VXi+ variant is a good option to consider as it comes equipped with features like a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and steering-mounted audio and voice control. Additionally, this variant offers body-coloured ORVMs and outside door handles.

Specifications

Petrol

Next Generation K-Series 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with idle start-stop

66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm at 3,500rpm

Five-speed manual and AGS options

Std/LXi MT – 24.12 kmpl

VXi/VXi+ MT – 24.76 kmpl

VXi(O)/VXi+(O) AGS – 25.30kmpl

Did you know?

The S-Presso gets an orange-coloured centre garnish in the variant featuring Solid Sizzle Orange body colour.