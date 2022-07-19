Hyundai India introduces 6th and 7th year extended warranty for petrol models

- Available only for petrol models

- Prices start from Rs 6,989

Hyundai India has discreetly rolled out sixth- and seventh-year extended warranty plans for its new and existing petrol vehicles. While most of the models are offered with a standard three-year/1,00,000km warranty (whichever is earlier), the new plans offer a warranty of up to seven years.

Extended warranty for the sixth and the seventh year can be purchased for Hyundai Eon, Hyundai Santro, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Xcent, Hyundai i20 (including Elite i20 and Active i20), Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Creta, and Hyundai Alcazar.

The prices for the fourth-, fifth-, sixth-, and seventh-year/1,00,000km warranty range from Rs 15,154 to Rs 46,350 and are applicable for all models except the Eon. Meanwhile, the fifth-, sixth-, and seventh-year/1,00,000km warranty plans can be opted for Rs 9,521 to Rs 37,820.

Notably, only the petrol versions of the aforementioned models are eligible for the extension of the warranty. Additionally, the carmaker has specified two slabs for customers willing to opt for the scheme. The first slab is where the warranty can be extended within 90 days from the date of delivery. Whereas the second slab is the one where the extended warranty can be purchased after those 90 days but before the expiry of the existing basic/extended warranty.

Besides this, Hyundai India has opened bookings for the new-gen Tucson. The flagship SUV is being offered in Signature and Platinum variants across six exterior colours and two engine options. The prices of the new Tucson are slated to be announced on 4 August.