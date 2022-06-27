New Mahindra Scorpio N: Variants explained

Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model will begin on 30 July. To know about the variant-wise prices of the new Scorpio N, click here.

Under the hood, the new Mahindra Scorpio N is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine that produces 200bhp and 370Nm of torque (380Nm for AT). Also on offer is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor available in two states of tune; 130bhp and 300Nm, as well as 172bhp and 370 Nm of torque (400Nm for AT). Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer is a 4WD system, christened as 4Xplor. To know the delivery timeline and price timelines for all other variants, click here.

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in seven colours including Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Royal Gold. Customers can choose from five variants; Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Scorpio N.

New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 (Petrol MT 2WD, Diesel MT 2WD) Seven-seat configuration only

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Dual airbags

Ventilated disc brakes (front and rear)

Tilt-adjustable steering

Engine start-stop function

Second-row AC vents

Touchscreen infotainment system

4.2-inch monochrome instrument console

Steering-mounted audio controls

Power windows

One-touch tumble for second-row function

Third-row fold and tumble function

Black grille

Dual barrel headlamps

LED tail lights

17-inch steel wheels

Hydraulic power steering (diesel variants only)

New Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 (Petrol MT 2WD, Petrol AT 2WD, Diesel MT 2WD, Diesel AT 2WD, Diesel MT 4WD) Seven-seat configuration only

AC module for second-row vents

Cooled glove-box

Activated carbon filter

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired)

Cruise control

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

Rear wiper, washer, and demister

Silver grille

Black roof rails

Rear spoiler

Steel wheel with wheel covers

ESC (AT only)

Hill hold control (AT only)

Hill descent control (AT only)

Shift-on-fly 4WD system (diesel 4WD only)

New Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 (Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT) Seven-seat configuration only

E-call and SOS switch

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation

AdrenoX connected car technology

Built-in Alexa connectivity

What 3 Words – Alexa enabled

Seven-inch coloured instrument console

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Electric sunroof

Silver finish for the skid plates

Drive modes (2WD only)

Silver roof rails

New Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 (Petrol 2WD MT, Petrol 2WD AT, Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT, Diesel 4WD MT, Diesel 4WD AT) Seven-seat configuration only

Side and curtain airbags

TPMS

Dual-zone climate control

Rear camera

Rich coffee-black leatherette interiors

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

Push-button start

Electrically-foldable ORVMs

Chrome grille

LED projector headlamps

LED projector fog lights

Chrome door handles

17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers (MT variants only)

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (AT variants only)

4Xplor system with Terrain modes (Normal, Snow, Mud and Ruts, Sand)

Mechanical locking differential

Brake locking differential

New Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L (Petrol 2WD MT, Petrol 2WD AT, Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT, Diesel 4WD MT, Diesel 4WD AT) Seven-seat configuration (Petrol 2WD MT, Petrol 2WD AT, Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT) Six-seat configuration

Driver drowsiness detection

Front parking sensors

12-speaker Sony-sourced music system with sub-woofer

Front camera

Six-way power-adjustable driver seat

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (MT only)

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (AT only)

Wireless charging (Diesel 4WD AT only)