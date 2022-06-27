CarWale
    New Mahindra Scorpio N: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model will begin on 30 July. To know about the variant-wise prices of the new Scorpio N, click here.

    Under the hood, the new Mahindra Scorpio N is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine that produces 200bhp and 370Nm of torque (380Nm for AT). Also on offer is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor available in two states of tune; 130bhp and 300Nm, as well as 172bhp and 370 Nm of torque (400Nm for AT). Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer is a 4WD system, christened as 4Xplor. To know the delivery timeline and price timelines for all other variants, click here.

    The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in seven colours including Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Royal Gold. Customers can choose from five variants; Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Scorpio N.

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 (Petrol MT 2WD, Diesel MT 2WD) Seven-seat configuration only

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Dual airbags

    Ventilated disc brakes (front and rear)

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Engine start-stop function

    Second-row AC vents

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    4.2-inch monochrome instrument console

    Steering-mounted audio controls

    Power windows

    One-touch tumble for second-row function

    Third-row fold and tumble function

    Black grille

    Dual barrel headlamps

    LED tail lights

    17-inch steel wheels

    Hydraulic power steering (diesel variants only)

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 (Petrol MT 2WD, Petrol AT 2WD, Diesel MT 2WD, Diesel AT 2WD, Diesel MT 4WD) Seven-seat configuration only

    AC module for second-row vents

    Cooled glove-box

    Activated carbon filter

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired)

    Cruise control

    Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

    Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

    Rear wiper, washer, and demister

    Silver grille

    Black roof rails

    Rear spoiler

    Steel wheel with wheel covers

    ESC (AT only)

    Hill hold control (AT only)

    Hill descent control (AT only)

    Shift-on-fly 4WD system (diesel 4WD only)

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 (Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT) Seven-seat configuration only

    E-call and SOS switch

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation

    AdrenoX connected car technology

    Built-in Alexa connectivity

    What 3 Words – Alexa enabled

    Seven-inch coloured instrument console

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Electric sunroof

    Silver finish for the skid plates

    Drive modes (2WD only)

    Silver roof rails

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 (Petrol 2WD MT, Petrol 2WD AT, Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT, Diesel 4WD MT, Diesel 4WD AT) Seven-seat configuration only

    Side and curtain airbags

    TPMS

    Dual-zone climate control

    Rear camera

    Rich coffee-black leatherette interiors

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

    Push-button start 

    Electrically-foldable ORVMs

    Chrome grille

    LED projector headlamps

    LED projector fog lights

    Chrome door handles

    17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers (MT variants only)

    18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (AT variants only)

    4Xplor system with Terrain modes (Normal, Snow, Mud and Ruts, Sand)

    Mechanical locking differential

    Brake locking differential

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L (Petrol 2WD MT, Petrol 2WD AT, Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT, Diesel 4WD MT, Diesel 4WD AT) Seven-seat configuration (Petrol 2WD MT, Petrol 2WD AT, Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT) Six-seat configuration

    Driver drowsiness detection

    Front parking sensors

    12-speaker Sony-sourced music system with sub-woofer

    Front camera

    Six-way power-adjustable driver seat

    17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (MT only)

    18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (AT only)

    Wireless charging (Diesel 4WD AT only)

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio N launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

    Mahindra Scorpio N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.43 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

