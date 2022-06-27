New Mahindra Scorpio N: Variants explained

Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model will begin on 30 July. To know about the variant-wise prices of the new Scorpio N, click here.
Under the hood, the new Mahindra Scorpio N is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine that produces 200bhp and 370Nm of torque (380Nm for AT). Also on offer is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor available in two states of tune; 130bhp and 300Nm, as well as 172bhp and 370 Nm of torque (400Nm for AT). Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer is a 4WD system, christened as 4Xplor. To know the delivery timeline and price timelines for all other variants, click here.
The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in seven colours including Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Royal Gold. Customers can choose from five variants; Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Scorpio N.
New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 (Petrol MT 2WD, Diesel MT 2WD) Seven-seat configuration only
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Dual airbags
Ventilated disc brakes (front and rear)
Tilt-adjustable steering
Engine start-stop function
Second-row AC vents
Touchscreen infotainment system
4.2-inch monochrome instrument console
Steering-mounted audio controls
Power windows
One-touch tumble for second-row function
Third-row fold and tumble function
Black grille
Dual barrel headlamps
LED tail lights
17-inch steel wheels
Hydraulic power steering (diesel variants only)
New Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 (Petrol MT 2WD, Petrol AT 2WD, Diesel MT 2WD, Diesel AT 2WD, Diesel MT 4WD) Seven-seat configuration only
AC module for second-row vents
Cooled glove-box
Activated carbon filter
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired)
Cruise control
Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support
Rear wiper, washer, and demister
Silver grille
Black roof rails
Rear spoiler
Steel wheel with wheel covers
ESC (AT only)
Hill hold control (AT only)
Hill descent control (AT only)
Shift-on-fly 4WD system (diesel 4WD only)
New Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 (Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT) Seven-seat configuration only
E-call and SOS switch
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation
AdrenoX connected car technology
Built-in Alexa connectivity
What 3 Words – Alexa enabled
Seven-inch coloured instrument console
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Electric sunroof
Silver finish for the skid plates
Drive modes (2WD only)
Silver roof rails
New Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 (Petrol 2WD MT, Petrol 2WD AT, Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT, Diesel 4WD MT, Diesel 4WD AT) Seven-seat configuration only
Side and curtain airbags
TPMS
Dual-zone climate control
Rear camera
Rich coffee-black leatherette interiors
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever
Push-button start
Electrically-foldable ORVMs
Chrome grille
LED projector headlamps
LED projector fog lights
Chrome door handles
17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers (MT variants only)
18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (AT variants only)
4Xplor system with Terrain modes (Normal, Snow, Mud and Ruts, Sand)
Mechanical locking differential
Brake locking differential
New Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L (Petrol 2WD MT, Petrol 2WD AT, Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT, Diesel 4WD MT, Diesel 4WD AT) Seven-seat configuration (Petrol 2WD MT, Petrol 2WD AT, Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT) Six-seat configuration
Driver drowsiness detection
Front parking sensors
12-speaker Sony-sourced music system with sub-woofer
Front camera
Six-way power-adjustable driver seat
17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (MT only)
18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (AT only)
Wireless charging (Diesel 4WD AT only)