Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L diesel automatic First Drive Review

Engine and Performance

We have driven the Scorpio-N in the diesel automatic guise and this combination is likely to be a popular one in tier-1 markets. So it’s the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that already powers the XUV700 and that can only mean one thing – oodles of pulling power and effortless performance overall. Now even though the Scorpio-N is portly at 2,070kg (as tested), it is driven by an engine that makes 172hp and as much as 400Nm of torque (diesel manual makes 370Nm) and the combination of that translates to a surprisingly effortless drive for most occasions.

This mHawk engine spins up in a smooth manner till about 3,000rpm post when you can hear some diesel clatter. As for the actual go, low to medium speed pull is really commendable and tractability is strong as well. Be it in the city or on the highway (until speeds of 100kmph or so), the torque build-up is meaty and the Scorpio-N never feels like it's struggling.

The Scorpio-N’s strong performance is, in no small part, to the six-speed automatic which is quick and responsive when you are in a hurry and you need to reel in that gap in traffic. Anywhere below part throttle and it upshifts early at the meat of the torque band for smooth progress. This gearbox really allows this big vehicle to stretch its legs out on the highway, thanks to the tall fifth and sixth ratios. In fact, it wouldn’t shift up to fifth until you have crossed 75kmph. Like the XUV700, you get three driving modes – Zip, Zap and Zoom and each mode alters the throttle response and gearshifts.