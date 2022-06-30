Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L diesel automatic First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Unbeatable road presence for the price
- Big jump in ride and handling
- Engine performance
Why would I avoid it?
- Cramped third row seating
- Missing essential features
- Top-end variants pricey
Introduction
2022 is the 20th year running for the Mahindra Scorpio, an SUV which represents something that’s so much more than the sum total of all its merits and flaws. The year was 2002 and the Scorpio was Mahindra’s first vehicle for the global markets at the time it was big on-road presence and utility. Fast forward to 2022 and the all-new Scorpio-N is in for an even bigger shout when it comes to mass appeal. But can it recreate the magic of the original? Let’s find out.
Engine and Performance
We have driven the Scorpio-N in the diesel automatic guise and this combination is likely to be a popular one in tier-1 markets. So it’s the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that already powers the XUV700 and that can only mean one thing – oodles of pulling power and effortless performance overall. Now even though the Scorpio-N is portly at 2,070kg (as tested), it is driven by an engine that makes 172hp and as much as 400Nm of torque (diesel manual makes 370Nm) and the combination of that translates to a surprisingly effortless drive for most occasions.
This mHawk engine spins up in a smooth manner till about 3,000rpm post when you can hear some diesel clatter. As for the actual go, low to medium speed pull is really commendable and tractability is strong as well. Be it in the city or on the highway (until speeds of 100kmph or so), the torque build-up is meaty and the Scorpio-N never feels like it's struggling.
The Scorpio-N’s strong performance is, in no small part, to the six-speed automatic which is quick and responsive when you are in a hurry and you need to reel in that gap in traffic. Anywhere below part throttle and it upshifts early at the meat of the torque band for smooth progress. This gearbox really allows this big vehicle to stretch its legs out on the highway, thanks to the tall fifth and sixth ratios. In fact, it wouldn’t shift up to fifth until you have crossed 75kmph. Like the XUV700, you get three driving modes – Zip, Zap and Zoom and each mode alters the throttle response and gearshifts.
Ride and Handling
This is one area where the Scorpio-N has taken massive leaps over the previous generation Scorpio which incidentally will continue to be sold. Speaking of the old model, the ladder frame on the Scorpio-N is 10 per cent lighter at 213kg whereas the body is 13 per cent lighter at 293kg. At the same time, Mahindra is claiming a stronger shell and better torsional rigidity thanks to 41 per cent high-strength steel which the brand says is the highest among all vehicles in its segment. Even the ladder frame uses 81 per cent high-strength steel. In terms of the setup, it’s running a double-wishbone independent front and Watt’s linkage at the rear. This rather unique setup for the rear basically keeps the axle laterally underneath the frame while allowing the body to travel vertically.
In terms of ride quality, the older Scorpios have always had a certain amount of dip and rebound over undulated surfaces. The Scorpio-N though rides with a new level of maturity – it remains relatively flat over undulated surfaces and more importantly, the lateral movements are well contained at high speeds. Now if you keep the N below the speed limits there is no questioning the cushy ride no matter how rough or grainy the road surface gets. It’s supple yet predictable and like the old Scorpio, manages to smother almost everything in its way.
Comfort, Convenience and Features
Some might argue that Scorpio-N’s design is a bit too retrained especially in the company of Mahindra’s recent products. Now, looks are subjective and while the Scorpio-N looks menacing and well balanced on the outside, the interior looks quite simple and straightforward. The cabin, in fact, is highlighted by the coffee-black upholstery which looks classy and oozes plushness. In terms of feel, there’s lots of soft-touch padding everywhere and there are some high-quality bits like the grab handles on all the doors, wiper/light stalks and the air-con vents. Lastly, the metal look for the dual rails around the centre console and the air vents make for nice contrasting elements. What’s not so good, then? Well, the glove box opening is surprisingly flimsy and the toggle style switches and air-con dials could do with more heft.
There is plenty of room up front with storage cubbies between the front seats. The seats themselves are large and wide and the under-thigh support is adequate, too. You also get a usable armrest which makes long-distance driving a little bit more relaxing. Meanwhile, the folks in the second row would also be equally happy, with excellent legroom and shoulder room. The Scorpio-N is a wide car and seating three adults on the bench seat isn’t an issue.
The middle row on this bench seat version doesn’t slide forward which means getting into the third row is a bit of a squeeze. As for the space in here, it’s acceptable only for kids, if we are honest. The combination of a high floor and low seat means you end up sitting in a cramped manner with your knees locked in.
The most expensive Z8L variant that we have tested here comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Sony audio, front camera, front parking sensors, 18-inch wheels, an electronically-adjustable driver seat, push-button start, leatherette upholstery, electric mirrors, dual-zone climate control and AC vents for the second row with blower control. In terms of safety equipment, there are six airbags, ABS, ESP and hill hold function.
While this is a generously equipped vehicle for what is basically a Scorpio, it is missing some essential features like one-touch auto-up windows, reach adjustment for the steering, ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera.
Conclusion
The new Scorpio-N is a two-ton, grand-size lesson in evolution done right. Over the years the Scorpio lineage has progressed from something a little crude and basic to an SUV which is surprisingly plush yet unsurprisingly utilitarian. Sure, it still has some chinks in its armour (read: cramped third row, missing essential features) but if you are looking for a tough ladder-frame SUV which is easy to drive in the city and at the same time, has the ability to take on bad roads with ease, the Scorpio-N is your best bet. With its polished dynamics, upmarket interiors and immense road presence, the Scorpio-N makes for a great all-around SUV. So much so that it might even draw many folks currently looking at the XUV700 AWD or the Thar.
Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi