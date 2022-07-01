2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza – First Look

What’s changed on the outside?

Prima facie the 2022 Brezza appears to have retained the boxy design from the outgoing model. That said, it does look fresh with a raised hood and silver skid plates that highlight the SUV’s character. The redesigned front grille gets a gunmetal finish with chrome accent and is complemented by new dual LED projector headlights with crystal block DRLs. Furthermore, the redesigned front bumper gets new foglamp housings.

The side profile is highlighted by a set of new alloy wheels with a geometric design which is accentuated with squared-off wheel arches and wider cladding. Moreover, the vehicle gets a black roof with a shark fin antenna and silver roof rails. Interestingly, the 2022 Brezza is the first Maruti to come with an electric sunroof.

The rear section is highlighted by a set of new elongated sleek LED taillights and the ‘Brezza’ lettering across the boot lid. The rear bumper also gets a silver skid plate to complement the overall SUV style.