2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza – First Look

Introduction
The compact SUV segment is undoubtedly one of the major contributors to the overall car sales in India. Speaking of which, the Brezza is one of the popular names in this segment. Back in 2020, Maruti Suzuki discontinued the diesel engine option across its product lineup with the BS6 update. This was also when the Vitara Brezza facelift marked its debut with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Fast forward to 2022, the Vitara moniker has been dropped and what we have here is the all-new Brezza, which claims to address the buyers’ demand for more features and better safety equipment. The updated model aims to take a big step ahead in terms of technology and features. Here’s our first look at what’s new in the 2022 Brezza.
What’s changed on the outside?
Prima facie the 2022 Brezza appears to have retained the boxy design from the outgoing model. That said, it does look fresh with a raised hood and silver skid plates that highlight the SUV’s character. The redesigned front grille gets a gunmetal finish with chrome accent and is complemented by new dual LED projector headlights with crystal block DRLs. Furthermore, the redesigned front bumper gets new foglamp housings.
The side profile is highlighted by a set of new alloy wheels with a geometric design which is accentuated with squared-off wheel arches and wider cladding. Moreover, the vehicle gets a black roof with a shark fin antenna and silver roof rails. Interestingly, the 2022 Brezza is the first Maruti to come with an electric sunroof.
The rear section is highlighted by a set of new elongated sleek LED taillights and the ‘Brezza’ lettering across the boot lid. The rear bumper also gets a silver skid plate to complement the overall SUV style.
What’s changed on the inside?
The cabin is highlighted by a dual-tone black and rich brown theme with a silver finish on the instrument panel. The new layered dashboard design and ambient lighting give it a premium feel. Additionally, the vehicle gets a flat bottom tilt and telescopic steering wheel with controls and a wider instrument panel with a colour-coordinated MID.
What’s new on the features list?
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in a total of four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Depending on the variant, the updated Brezza now offers a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment, heads-up display, wireless charging dock with LED indicator, and a 360-degree camera. The vehicle also offers premium sound acoustic tuning through ‘Surround Sense’ powered by ‘ARKAMYS’.
Additional feature highlights include auto headlamps with follow me home and lead me to vehicle function, rear AC vents, cooled glovebox, rear fast-charging USB ports (A and C type), and toggle control auto AC panel.
The new Brezza now offers over 40 connected car features, which include a remote function for AC operation, vehicle safety and security, location and trips, and vehicle status and alerts. Moreover, the safety equipment list now includes up to six airbags (front, side, and curtain) and ISOFIX in addition to standard features such as ESP with hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, and a high-speed alert system.
Engine and Gearbox
The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by the next-generation K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with a progressive smart hybrid system that generates 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm at 4,400rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission with steering-mounted paddle shifters.
As revealed by the company, the LXI and VXI manual transmission variants return a fuel efficiency figure of 20.15kmpl, while the ZXI and ZXI+ variants return 19.89kmpl (manual transmission) and 19.80kmpl (automatic).
Pricing
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up all the way to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec automatic option. Moreover, the vehicle is also available on a subscription basis at Rs 18,300 per month. Our first drive review of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will go live on 6 July at 9am. The ex-showroom prices for the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza are as follows –
MT
LXi MT- Rs 7.99 lakh
VXi MT- Rs 9.46 lakh
ZXi MT- Rs 10.86 lakh
ZXi MT Dual tone- Rs 11.02 lakh
ZXi+MT - Rs 12.30 lakh
ZXi+ MT Dual Tone- Rs 12.46 lakh
AT
VXi AT- Rs 10.96 lakh
ZXi AT- Rs 12.36 lakh
ZXi MT Dual tone- Rs 12.52 lakh
ZXi+AT - Rs 13.80 lakh
ZXi+ AT Dual Tone- Rs 13.96 lakh