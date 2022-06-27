2022 Lexus NX Pros and Cons

Positives

1. Road presence

If you are someone who prefers to be unassuming and keep things on the down low then you would definitely be better off with a Mercedes GLC or an Audi Q5. Because the NX makes no bones about being anything other than a Lexus and if you have seen all their recent designs you know what we are talking about. The NX is in-your-face the moment you lay your eyes on it and it has all your attention as you go around it. It announces its arrival with the trademark Lexus spindle grille, sharp creases and angular shapes for the bumper and the headlight housing. The headlight itself looks like it has been carved using a katana.

Things are more or less the same in profile. Here you will find even more angles and sharp lines running across the doors and around the waist line. What truly stands out here are these flared wheel arches and the massive 20-inch alloy wheels which add to the powerful stance. The NX has road presence in abundance and if you can get in one of the funky colors like blue or red, it only amplifies its eye catching design.

2. Offbeat in many ways

Step inside the NX and you will get a strong sense that Lexus is the sort of brand that likes to do things differently. The cabin design and ambience is unlike what we have seen in this segment – it’s rich and flamboyant and not restrained with the norms that the Germans have fashioned. Having said that, I will admit that this cabin looks busy and all the controls are not exactly where you expect them to be. Firstly there are no moving door handles and what you get instead is an electronic latch on every door that you can push to open the door. It’s the same on the outside where you will find static door handles with a switch on the inner side. The steering mounted controls are also not exactly conventional because they are touch sensitive although what’s really cool is that whatever command you feed into the system also shows up on the large heads up display.

3. Fuel efficiency

We have seen some amazing fuel efficiency figures with the NX in the past and this new model is no different. In fact, it did even better during our fuel efficiency runs and managed to return 15.67 kmpl in the city and 14.82kmpl on the highway. That rounds up to an overall figure of 15.45kmpl which is extremely commendable for a large crossover that’s predominately powered by a petrol engine.

4. Hybrid powertrain

The NX350h is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine that produces 187 horsepower and 239Nm of torque but then it also gets two electric motors producing in excess of 170bhp, one over at the front axle and the other one at the rear. The combined output, then, is well over 400bhp and 600Nm of torque but it’s not as simple as it sounds. In fact, the NX350h is not a plug-in hybrid with a large battery but a self-charging one. Let me explain.

The front wheels are powered by the petrol engine and one of the electric motors whereas the rear wheels are only electrically powered which means the NX essentially is an all-wheel drive vehicle. And at city speeds, say up to 30-40 kilometers per hour, the NX can be driven purely by the electric motors but then again because the lithium ion battery in here is so small, the electric only range is less than five kilometers. At this point, the petrol engine will not only power the front wheels but will also charge up the battery along with re-gen braking. And if you go above part throttle or simply mash the pedal, the NX will summon both the electric motors and the petrol engine for maximum acceleration.

5. EV mode

There’s a dedicated EV mode in the NX which can be used to cover two to three kilometers before the battery runs out of juice. So what’s the point of having such a limited electric-only range?

Well the NX in EV mode is perfect for bumper-to-bumper traffic because it can run quietly and purely on electricity and for times when the road clears up for a bit, it will fire up the petrol engine which will then charge the battery so that you don’t burn any fuel in stop and go traffic. This is also the reason why the NX was more efficient in the city compared to the highway during our fuel economy test. Now as you would expect, the NX is dead silent at slow speeds. In EV mode you could even sneak up on other drivers, it’s that silent. And with the petrol and electric motors working together, performance overall is strong and the NX never feels short of punch.