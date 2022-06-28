Mahindra Scorpio-N – First Look

Introduction
The Mahindra Scorpio has been a familiar sight on our roads in all its various avatars that have been offered over the years. The market, as we know, has changed in many ways since the launch of the original Scorpio and yet it is still a popular choice among those who prefer a rugged vehicle with street presence. Now, Mahindra has unleashed the all-new Scorpio-N which aims to take a giant leap forward for the SUV in terms of refinement, cabin plushness and performance. Here’s our first look on all the things that matter.
What’s changed on the outside?
Mahindra will continue to sell the old Scorpio alongside the new Scorpio-N and in terms of dimensions, the new model has grown in size and measures 4,662mm in length, 1,917mm in width, and 1,857mm in height. Its 2,750mm wheelbase is also longer than before.
Design wise, it features Mahindra’s signature six-slat grille with chrome inserts, LED projector headlamps, fog lights with C-shaped LED DRLs, razor-cut alloy wheels, contrasting colors for the roof rails and skid plates, a shark-fin antenna and vertically stacked LED tail lights. The Scorpio-N will be offered in seven body colour options namely Deep Forest, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, and Grand Canyon.
What’s changed on the inside?
Inside, the entirely new cabin is highlighted by the coffee-black leatherette upholstery, high seating position for all the occupants, metal finished dual rails for the center console and a new touchscreen infotainment system. There will be two seating configurations on offer – one with the traditional bench seat in the middle and the other with individual captain seat-style arrangement.
What’s new on the features list?
Mahindra is selling the Scorpio-N in a total of five variants - Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. On top of the features present in the lower trims, the most expensive Z8L variant will include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Sony audio, front camera, front parking sensors, 18-inch wheels, captain seats and an electronically-adjustable driver seat.
The Z8 variant gets push button start, electrically foldable and adjustable mirrors, side and curtain airbags, dual zone climate control, LED projector headlights, rear view camera and a tire pressure monitoring system. The Z6 variant, meanwhile, will have a sunroof, drive modes, wireless smartphone mirroring and connected car tech. Lastly, the entry-level Z2 and Z4 variants will have second row AC vents, fabric upholstery, LED taillights, turn indicators, steering mounted audio controls, a touch screen audio system, 17-inch wheels, front air bags and ABS with ESP as standard.
Engine and Gearbox
The Scorpio-N will get both petrol and diesel engine options with a choice of manual and automatic. Firstly there’s the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine that produces 200bhp and 370Nm (380Nm for AT). Also on offer is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel in two states of tune; 130bhp and 300Nm, and 172bhp and 370 Nm of torque (400Nm for AT). The lower power version will be available in Z2 and Z4 variants only. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer is a 4WD system, christened as 4Xplor which comes with four terrain modes — Normal, Snow, Mud & Ruts, and Sand. There is also a mechanical locking differential and brake locking differential.
Pricing
The petrol powered Scorpio-N range is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh for the Z2 petrol MT, going all the way till Rs 18.99 lakh for the top-spec Z8L. Meanwhile, the diesel range is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh, depending on the variant. Mahindra hasn’t announced prices for the automatic and 4WD variants at the moment. What they have announced is that bookings for the Scorpio-N will commence on 30 July from 11 am onwards and that test drives will begin in a phased manner, starting 5 July in 30 cities and the rest of the country by 15 July. Post booking confirmation, the brand will provide a two-week window to amend their choice of variant and colour, if they wish to. Lastly, the deliveries for the new Scorpio-N will commence during the festive season.