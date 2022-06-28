Mahindra Scorpio-N – First Look

What’s changed on the outside?

Mahindra will continue to sell the old Scorpio alongside the new Scorpio-N and in terms of dimensions, the new model has grown in size and measures 4,662mm in length, 1,917mm in width, and 1,857mm in height. Its 2,750mm wheelbase is also longer than before.

Design wise, it features Mahindra’s signature six-slat grille with chrome inserts, LED projector headlamps, fog lights with C-shaped LED DRLs, razor-cut alloy wheels, contrasting colors for the roof rails and skid plates, a shark-fin antenna and vertically stacked LED tail lights. The Scorpio-N will be offered in seven body colour options namely Deep Forest, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, and Grand Canyon.