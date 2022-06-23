2022 Hyundai Venue SX (O) iMT First Drive Review

Engine and performance

This version of the car we drove is powered by Hyundai 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp/172Nm and can also be had with a seven-speed iMT. As the name suggests, you get all the benefits of a manual gearbox but without the extra effort of the traditional three-pedal setup. Even better, you get the additional control a manual offers over an automated manual transmission but without the slow shift times and signature head-nod of the AMT.

As a gearbox, the iMT/clutchless manual feels light and easy to use with slick shifts and easy availability of torque low down in the rev range. Where this gearbox shines is in its ability to make your driving effort easier but without losing any of the involvement or control that a manual gearbox offers.

In city driving conditions, all you have to do is slot it in first and ease off the brake, and the car will start to roll on its own. As we said in our first-drive review of the iMT last year, you don’t even need to press the brake to move from first gear, but given the levels of discipline on our roads, it’s better to have a foot hovering over the brake pedal. You don’t get hill-hold, but there’s hill start assist which holds the car in place briefly on an incline allowing you the required time to switch between the brake and the throttle.

The engine revs freely on the highway, allowing you to quickly get up to highway speeds. Once you have hit sixth gear, you can drive it like a regular automatic and, due to its design, will not stall, leaving you with one less thing to deal with out on the open roads. Finally, the shifts become much smoother if you take your foot off the gas pedal when changing gears.