Living with the Kia Seltos HTK Plus iMT

How does it perform on the daily commute?

The Seltos iMT comes with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. While most of the technique for driving an iMT version remains the same as a conventional manual transmission, there are a few minor differences. Let me explain.

Instead of pressing the clutch (something that you would do in a conventional MT unit), here in the iMT version, one needs to press the brake before shifting the gear lever from neutral to first. Release the brake pedal and press the accelerator and you’re off to a start. Shifting gears is a regular affair here on, and there are no other special requirements over the regular MT unit. If you do happen to drive in a higher gear, the system will send out an alert on the MID as well as a constant beep to notify the driver. The overall characteristics remain the same as the manual counterpart, with the benefit of an iMT coming to use during bumper-to-bumper traffic.

A section where the iMT gearbox could become a challenge for a few, only in the beginning though, would be when the car is parked or stopped on an incline. Yes, this would apply only to newbies as the seasoned drivers will likely use the handbrake during such occasions. For a few others, the concern is usually solved by balancing the input of the accelerator and clutch with a manual gearbox, or the aforementioned safety feature in automatic units. But in situations like these where the hill hold control feature is absent, the car does tend to roll backwards, but the simple solution to this is to give a fair amount of acceleration and one will be off to a start. Parallel parking or reversing though, isn’t as tricky as one might assume, and the car moves after a light dab on the throttle.

This iMT gearbox is an ideal proposition for someone who likes to indulge in shifting gears out on the highway or an empty stretch, and simultaneously wants to avoid constantly pressing the clutch lever. Moreover, its eases the pressure on one’s left leg compared to a conventional manual transmission, which is the most important highlight of this variant. That said, the performance of the 1.5-litre petrol mill remains the same, where the power delivery is linear, and though this isn’t an outright performer, we still did manage to touch 100kmph from a standstill in 13.39 seconds.