    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    20,868 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled

    - The 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is powered by 1.5-litre petrol engines with hybrid systems

    - The model will be launched in India later this year

    The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been unveiled ahead of its launch that is slated to take place later this year. The mid-size SUV, which rivals the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and MG Astor, is based on the same platform that underpins the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    On the outside, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a split headlamp design, a new grille with chrome inserts and a single slat, new dual-tone alloy wheels, body-coloured ORVMs, a black roof, wraparound LED tail lights, a two-piece LED light bar on the boot lid, and Grand Vitara lettering.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a nine-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and a Head-Up Display (HUD). The brand will also offer a fully-digital instrument cluster, which is the first Maruti to receive this feature.

    Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are 1.5-litre petrol engines with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid systems. Transmission options on the model include a five-speed manual unit, a six-speed manual unit, and an e-CVT unit. The model is also equipped with the carmaker’s AllGrip system.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Grand Vitara will be offered in India across six variant options depending on the engine. The 1.5-litre K-Series will be offered in the Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims. The automatic option is available only in the Zeta and Alpha trims while AllGrip AWD is only available with the MT option in the Zeta and Alpha trim levels. The 1.5-litre hybrid engine option with e-CVT is being offered in the new Alpha+ and Zeta+ trim levels only. 

