2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be offered in nine colours

- Production of the new Maruti Grand Vitara will begin next month

- Prices are likely to be announced during the festive season

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara made its global debut earlier today, and production of the mid-size SUV is set to commence in August, followed by a market launch in the upcoming festive season.

Ahead of its price announcement, Maruti has announced the variant line-up and colour options for the Grand Vitara. Customers will be able to choose from six variants including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+. The latter two will be offered only with the Intelligent Electric Hybrid versions.

In terms of colours, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available in six mono-tone colours such as Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, and Chestnut Brown. Also on offer will be three dual-tone options including Arctic White with black roof, Splendid Silver with black roof, and Opulent Red with black roof. The carmaker has also revealed the fuel efficiency figures for all the variants.