    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara fuel efficiency figures revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara fuel efficiency figures revealed

    - The 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara was unveiled earlier today

    - The model is offered with two powertrains and hybrid systems

    Maruti Suzuki pulled the covers off the new Grand Vitara earlier today, ahead of the model’s launch that is expected to take place in September 2022. The mid-size SUV will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and the Tata Harrier.

    In terms of powertrains, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available with two engines including a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer is the AllGrip AWD system, offered exclusively with the MT versions. The petrol MT and AT variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 21.11kmpl and 20.58kmpl respectively. The AWD version, on the other hand, is said to return 19.38 kmpl.

    Also on offer with the Maruti Grand Vitara is a 1.5-litre TNGA petrol engine that produces 91bhp and 122Nm of torque, while the strong-hybrid motor, called Intelligent Electric Hybrid, 114bhp and 141Nm of torque. This powertrain, which is available only with an e-CVT unit, is claimed to return a fuel economy of 27.97kmpl, which, according to Maruti, makes it the most fuel-efficient car in the country.

