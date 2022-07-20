Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch fixed for September 2022

- Bookings open for Rs 11,000

- Offered in two petrol-hybrid powertrains

Maruti Suzuki has finally taken the wraps off its new flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara. The SUV is offered in six variants and two petrol-hybrid powertrains. Now, the carmaker has also confirmed that the Grand Vitara will enter production next month whereas the prices will be announced in September 2022.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. When launched, the SUV will be offered in two hybrid-petrol powertrain options. The 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine will be available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants. Meanwhile, the strong-hybrid will be limited only to two variants, namely Zeta+ and Alpha+.

In terms of features, the new Grand Vitara will be loaded with a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, cooled front seats, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Furthermore, the SUV will be offered in nine exterior shades, including six monotone colours and three colours with a contrasting black roof.

When launched in the coming festive season, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will lock horns with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.