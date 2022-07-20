CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch fixed for September 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,464 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch fixed for September 2022

    - Bookings open for Rs 11,000

    - Offered in two petrol-hybrid powertrains

    Maruti Suzuki has finally taken the wraps off its new flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara. The SUV is offered in six variants and two petrol-hybrid powertrains. Now, the carmaker has also confirmed that the Grand Vitara will enter production next month whereas the prices will be announced in September 2022. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. When launched, the SUV will be offered in two hybrid-petrol powertrain options. The 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine will be available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants. Meanwhile, the strong-hybrid will be limited only to two variants, namely Zeta+ and Alpha+. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dashboard

    In terms of features, the new Grand Vitara will be loaded with a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, cooled front seats, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Furthermore, the SUV will be offered in nine exterior shades, including six monotone colours and three colours with a contrasting black roof. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sunroof/Moonroof

    When launched in the coming festive season, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will lock horns with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variant feature highlights
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara fuel efficiency figures revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5061 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUL
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5061 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch fixed for September 2022