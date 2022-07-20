CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variant feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    3,291 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variant feature highlights

    Maruti Suzuki has marked it debut in the mid-size SUV segment with the official unveiling of the Grand Vitara in the country. The SUV is available in two engine options – 1.5-litre Smart Hybrid and 1.5-litre Intelligent Electric Hybrid. At the time of launch, the new model will be available in six variant options – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. 

    The Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants are limited to the intelligent electric hybrid engine option, while the other variants get the Smart Hybrid engine. Read below to learn more about the variant-wise features. 

    Sigma

    - LED DRLs, LED Position Lamp, ORVM with turn indicator, shark fin antenna

    - Dual-tone black and Bordeaux interior with silver accents, and black fabric door armrest

    - A 4.2-inch TFT colour information display, steering mounted audio command, keyless entry 

    - Chrome inside door handle, spot map lamp (roof front), front sliding armrest with storage 

    - Push Start/Stop button, Auto AC, rear AC vents, driver seat height adjust, 60:40 folding rear seats

    - Reclining rear seats, driver side auto up/down power windows, Electric folding ORVMs

    - Vanity mirror for driver and co-driver, centre console accessories socket, gear shift indicator

    - Rear centre armrest with cupholder, front and rear door bottle holder, dual-front airbags

    - Rear parking sensors, ESP, hill hold assist, front seatbelt pre-tensioner with force limiters

    - Adjustable shoulder anchor in front seat belts, all seat belts with three point ELR, ISOFIX

    - Day/night adjustable IRVM, warning lamp/reminder for low fuel/door ajar/headlamp on

    Delta (In addition to features from the Sigma variant) 

    - Glove box light, front footwell light for driver and co-driver, trunk/luggage room lamp 

    - Paddle shifters (AT), Suzuki Connect, rear fast charging A and C USB ports, cruise control

    - Steering mounted audio/Bluetooth/cruise control, luggage room accessory socket

    - SmartPlay Pro, reverse parking camera, Suzuki Connect

    Zeta (In addition to features from the Delta variant)

    - Chrome beltline garnish, auto headlight, follow-me home headlamp, rear wiper and washer

    - Front variable intermittent wiper, door spot ambient lighting, soft touch IP with premium stitch

    - Door armrest with Bordeaux PVC and stitch, auto folding ORVMs, vanity mirror lamps, Auto IRVM

    - SmartPlay Pro+, ARKAMYS sound tuning, LED headlights, front side and curtain airbags

    Alpha (In addition to features from the Zeta variant)

    - Dual-tone exterior colour option, black roof rails, Bordeaux leatherette seats, panoramic sunroof 

    - Leatherette steering wheel, Drive mode selector (AllGrip only), 360-degree camera

    - Hill descent control (AllGrip only)

    Zeta+ (In addition to features from the Zeta variant)

    - Dual-tone exterior colour options, silver roof rails, dark grey skid plates, IP Line ambient lighting

    - Chrome plating on LED headlights, all-black interior with champagne gold accents, wireless charger 

    - Seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, head-up display, panoramic sunroof

    - Black PVC with stitch on door armrest

    Alpha+ (In addition to features from the Alpha variant)

    - Chrome plating on LED headlights, all-black interior with champagne gold accents

    - IP Line ambient lighting, seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, black leatherette seats

    - Black PVC with stitch on door armrest, puddle lamp, ventilated front seats, head-up display

    - Premium sound system, TPMS

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch fixed for September 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5061 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUL
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5061 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variant feature highlights