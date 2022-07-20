Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variant feature highlights

Maruti Suzuki has marked it debut in the mid-size SUV segment with the official unveiling of the Grand Vitara in the country. The SUV is available in two engine options – 1.5-litre Smart Hybrid and 1.5-litre Intelligent Electric Hybrid. At the time of launch, the new model will be available in six variant options – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+.

The Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants are limited to the intelligent electric hybrid engine option, while the other variants get the Smart Hybrid engine. Read below to learn more about the variant-wise features.

Sigma

- LED DRLs, LED Position Lamp, ORVM with turn indicator, shark fin antenna

- Dual-tone black and Bordeaux interior with silver accents, and black fabric door armrest

- A 4.2-inch TFT colour information display, steering mounted audio command, keyless entry

- Chrome inside door handle, spot map lamp (roof front), front sliding armrest with storage

- Push Start/Stop button, Auto AC, rear AC vents, driver seat height adjust, 60:40 folding rear seats

- Reclining rear seats, driver side auto up/down power windows, Electric folding ORVMs

- Vanity mirror for driver and co-driver, centre console accessories socket, gear shift indicator

- Rear centre armrest with cupholder, front and rear door bottle holder, dual-front airbags

- Rear parking sensors, ESP, hill hold assist, front seatbelt pre-tensioner with force limiters

- Adjustable shoulder anchor in front seat belts, all seat belts with three point ELR, ISOFIX

- Day/night adjustable IRVM, warning lamp/reminder for low fuel/door ajar/headlamp on

Delta (In addition to features from the Sigma variant)

- Glove box light, front footwell light for driver and co-driver, trunk/luggage room lamp

- Paddle shifters (AT), Suzuki Connect, rear fast charging A and C USB ports, cruise control

- Steering mounted audio/Bluetooth/cruise control, luggage room accessory socket

- SmartPlay Pro, reverse parking camera, Suzuki Connect

Zeta (In addition to features from the Delta variant)

- Chrome beltline garnish, auto headlight, follow-me home headlamp, rear wiper and washer

- Front variable intermittent wiper, door spot ambient lighting, soft touch IP with premium stitch

- Door armrest with Bordeaux PVC and stitch, auto folding ORVMs, vanity mirror lamps, Auto IRVM

- SmartPlay Pro+, ARKAMYS sound tuning, LED headlights, front side and curtain airbags

Alpha (In addition to features from the Zeta variant)

- Dual-tone exterior colour option, black roof rails, Bordeaux leatherette seats, panoramic sunroof

- Leatherette steering wheel, Drive mode selector (AllGrip only), 360-degree camera

- Hill descent control (AllGrip only)

Zeta+ (In addition to features from the Zeta variant)

- Dual-tone exterior colour options, silver roof rails, dark grey skid plates, IP Line ambient lighting

- Chrome plating on LED headlights, all-black interior with champagne gold accents, wireless charger

- Seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, head-up display, panoramic sunroof

- Black PVC with stitch on door armrest

Alpha+ (In addition to features from the Alpha variant)

- Chrome plating on LED headlights, all-black interior with champagne gold accents

- IP Line ambient lighting, seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, black leatherette seats

- Black PVC with stitch on door armrest, puddle lamp, ventilated front seats, head-up display

- Premium sound system, TPMS