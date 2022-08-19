CarWale
    Porsche 911 GT3 RS breaks cover with 517bhp and massive wing

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    49 Views
    -         Has downforce of 409kgs at 200kmph

    -        0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds

    Porsche has dropped their newest pièce de résistance – the 992-gen GT3 RS. Now packing more aerodynamic upgrades than seen on any road-going Porsche before, the newest GT3 RS is a thoroughbred race car for the road. 

    Porsche 911 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the 911 GT3 R race car, the GT3 RS now gets a ‘central radiator’ – first seen on Le Mans class-winning 911 RSR. Earlier, they had to employ three radiators, but now the single large radiator placed in the nose liberates more space to integrate active aerodynamic elements. 

    Porsche 911 Right Side View

    First of which is the continuously adjustable rear wing. It’s a two-part swan-neck-type spoiler which can provide a total downforce of 409kgs at 200kmph. That’s twice the downforce over the previous-gen GT3 RS. At 285kmph, the total downforce is 860kgs. Debuting for the first time is a drag reduction system (DRS) fitted in a production Porsche for the first time. 

    Porsche 911 Rear View

    Thanks to the extensive use of carbon fibre components, the new GT3 RS tips the scale at just 1450kgs. Characterising the new GT3 RS are several aerodynamic upgrades. Apart from the wing, there are front splitters, side blades, wheel arch ventilation in the front fenders, and underbody air intakes. Moreover, the track-focused suspension is designed in conjunction with aerodynamics.  Even the multi-link rear axle gets rear-wheel steering accommodated in a wider track. 

    Porsche 911 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Braking responsibilities are taken care of by 408mm front and 380mm rear six/four-piston aluminium monobloc brake callipers. The 410/390mm Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) are an optional extra. They sit prettily inside centre-locking forged light-wheel alloy wheels wrapped in 275/35 R20 section front and 335/30 R21 section rear tyres. 

    Porsche 911 Left Side View

    Powering the GT3 RS is the familiar 4.0-litre high-revving naturally-aspirated boxer-six but is dialled up to eleven. It now puts out 517bhp channelled to wheels via the seven-speed PDK automatic. Even the PDK has a shorter gear ratio than the GT3. Porsche claims a 0-100kmph time of 3.2 seconds, and the top speed is clocked at 296kmph. 

    Porsche will promptly put up the new 911 GT3 RS for sale in India as well.

    Porsche 911 Right Front Three Quarter
    Porsche 911 Image
    Porsche 911
    ₹ 1.69 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
