2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

- New Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by a 130bhp, 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine

- Customers can choose from five colours across two variants

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). To be sold alongside the new Scorpio-N, the updated version of the previous-gen Scorpio is available in two variants and five colours.

Under the hood of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine tuned to produce 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is the only transmission on offer, and the automatic unit, as well as the 4x4 system, have been ruled out.

In terms of exterior design, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a tweaked front bumper with new LED DRLs above the fog light cluster, projector headlamps, a new grille with six vertical chrome slats, new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and revised LED tail lights.

Inside, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes equipped with a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, cruise control, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, dual-tone interior theme, front and rear arm-rest, an engine start-stop button, and tilt-adjustable steering.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Mahindra Scorpio Classis (Introductory ex-showroom):

New Mahindra Scorpio Classic S: Rs 11.99 lakh

New Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11: Rs 15.49 lakh