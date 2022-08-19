Tata Tiago XT Rhythm variant introduced at Rs 6.45 lakh

- Gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

- Costs Rs 30,000 more than XT variant

Tata Motors has discreetly introduced a new XT Rhythm variant in the Tiago line-up. Priced at Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the XT Rhythm variant is positioned between the mid XT and top XZ+ variants and costs Rs 30,000 more than the former trim.

For the extra dough, the Tiago XT Rhythm variant is now offered with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Furthermore, four tweeters have been added to the already existing four speakers. The unit also supports voice commands including image and video playback. Another add-on is a reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines.

A few weeks back, Tata Motors also updated the XT variant of the hatchback. The mid-spec variant benefitted from a 3.5-inch Harman infotainment system with steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver seat, and fog lamps. This also resulted in a price increment of Rs 15,000.

Mechanically, the Tata Tiago continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This gasoline motor puts out 85bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.