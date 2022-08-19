CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Tata Tiago XT Rhythm variant introduced at Rs 6.45 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    397 Views
    Tata Tiago XT Rhythm variant introduced at Rs 6.45 lakh

    - Gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    - Costs Rs 30,000 more than XT variant

    Tata Motors has discreetly introduced a new XT Rhythm variant in the Tiago line-up. Priced at Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the XT Rhythm variant is positioned between the mid XT and top XZ+ variants and costs Rs 30,000 more than the former trim. 

    Tata Tiago Infotainment System

    For the extra dough, the Tiago XT Rhythm variant is now offered with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Furthermore, four tweeters have been added to the already existing four speakers. The unit also supports voice commands including image and video playback. Another add-on is a reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines. 

    Tata Tiago Left Steering Mounted Controls

    A few weeks back, Tata Motors also updated the XT variant of the hatchback. The mid-spec variant benefitted from a 3.5-inch Harman infotainment system with steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver seat, and fog lamps. This also resulted in a price increment of Rs 15,000. 

    Tata Tiago Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Tata Tiago continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This gasoline motor puts out 85bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 5.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32653 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.42 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.68 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.03 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.05 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32653 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago XT Rhythm variant introduced at Rs 6.45 lakh