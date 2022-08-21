New Mahindra Scorpio Classic to be offered in five colours

- The prices of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be announced on 20 August

- The model was unveiled earlier this month

Mahindra unveiled the new Scorpio Classic in the country last week. The SUV, which will be sold alongside the new Scorpio-N, will be officially launched in India on 20 August. The model will also be exported from India.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be offered in five colours including Pearl White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, D’Sat Silver, and Galaxy Grey. The model will be available in the base-spec S variant and the top-spec S11 variant.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. This motor will be mated only to a six-speed manual transmission.

A few highlights of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic include a new grille, revised front bumper with new LED DRLs, new 17-inch alloy wheels, tweaked LED tail lights, a new touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone upholstery, cruise control, and wireless phone mirroring.