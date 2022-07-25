Delta India achieves the milestone of 6,000 EV chargers’ deliveries

Delta India, an energy and power management solutions provider, has achieved the milestone of retailing 6,000 EV chargers to customers across India. Its partnership with EV charging solution providers, such as Tata Power, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM), and Energy Efficiency

Services Ltd (EESL), along with OEMs has led it to this achievement.

As a part of an agreement, the firm has supplied over 1,000 EV chargers to Tata Power. It has also set up about 60 electric vehicle charging points at the locations governed by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and its subsidiary Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL).

In addition, Delta has delivered 114 EV chargers to Bangalore Power Utility Organisation (BESCOM). It also offers single and dual-gun EV charging solutions for four-wheelers. And both chargers are compatible with all on-sale electric cars in the market.

As claimed, it has delivered more than one million EV chargers worldwide since 2009. In fact, Delta has become a key supplier of automotive powertrains and energy power management systems for some largest carmakers.

“Guided by its corporate mission, ‘To provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow’, Delta strives to develop the foundations of sustainable cities, such as eco-friendly and healthy buildings, green energy infrastructure, smart factories, eco-friendly ICT infrastructure, as well as e-mobility,” said Benjamin Lin, President and GM, Delta Electronics India.

He added, “We also welcome government initiatives to develop the local manufacturing sector, and in fact, Delta India’s R&D and engineering teams are working on more and more indigenous solutions, such as battery swapping systems for electric scooters as well as fast EV chargers. We intend to increase the localised content of our product and solution offering to 80 per cent within a few years.”