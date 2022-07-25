CarWale
    Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The India-spec Volvo XC40 Recharge was unveiled last year

    - The model will be the brand’s first pure electric offering in the country

    Volvo India is all set to launch the XC40 Recharge in the country tomorrow. The Swedish marquee, which unveiled the India-spec version of the all-electric XC40 last year, will introduce the model through its Metaverse platform.

    Powering the new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be a 78kWh battery pack producing a maximum power output of 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. This motor, which will send power to all four wheels, is claimed to return a range of 418kms on a single charge. We have driven the XC40 Recharge earlier this year and our review is now live.

    Exterior highlights of the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge include LED headlamps, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black cladding on the front and rear bumpers, and vertically stacked LED tail lights. The model differentiates itself from its ICE sibling in the form of a ‘Recharge’ badging at the rear and a blanked-out grille finished in the body colour.

    Inside, the upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge will come equipped with features in the form of a vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, dual-zone climate control, and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon-sourced music system.

