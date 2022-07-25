New-gen Hyundai Tucson: Variants explained

Hyundai unveiled the India-spec new Tucson in the country earlier this month. The Korean carmaker has opened bookings of the model for an amount of Rs 50,000 ahead of its launch which will take place on 4 August, 2022.
The new-gen Hyundai Tucson will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former, which produces 154bhp and 192Nm of torque, is paired with a six-speed automatic unit, while the latter, which produces 184bhp and 416Nm of torque, sends power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic unit.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be available in five mono-tone colours such as Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, and Amazon Grey. Also on offer will be two dual-tone colours including Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof and Polar White with Phantom Black roof. Customers will be able to choose from two variants including Platinum and Signature. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Hyundai Tucson.
New Tucson Platinum
Dark chrome front grille
LED headlamps
LED DRLs
Connecting LED tail lights
Skid plates (front and rear)
Roof rails
Rear spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp
18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Rear fog lights
Shark-fin antenna
Black and light grey interior theme
64 colour ambient lighting
10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console
Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob, and upholstery
Panoramic sunroof
Dual-zone climate control
Rear AC vents
10-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support
Wireless charger
Auto-dimming IRVM
Smart key with push-button start
Remote engine start function
Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Automatic headlamps
Cruise control
60:40 split folding rear seats
Reclining function for the second-row seats
Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering
Front arm-rest with storage function
Rear centre arm-rest with cup holders
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
OTA updates
BlueLink connectivity
Blind-spot view monitor
Surround view monitor
Six airbags
ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, DBC, and TPMS
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Speed-sensing auto-door lock function
Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, and Smart)
New Tucson Signature
Eight-way power adjustable passenger seat
Passenger seat walk-in device
Powered tail-gate with height adjustment
Powered driver seat with memory function
Ventilated and heated front seats
Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS)
Multi-terrain modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand (diesel only)
4WD (diesel only)