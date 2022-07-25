CarWale
    New-gen Hyundai Tucson: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai unveiled the India-spec new Tucson in the country earlier this month. The Korean carmaker has opened bookings of the model for an amount of Rs 50,000 ahead of its launch which will take place on 4 August, 2022.

    The new-gen Hyundai Tucson will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former, which produces 154bhp and 192Nm of torque, is paired with a six-speed automatic unit, while the latter, which produces 184bhp and 416Nm of torque, sends power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic unit.

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be available in five mono-tone colours such as Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, and Amazon Grey. Also on offer will be two dual-tone colours including Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof and Polar White with Phantom Black roof. Customers will be able to choose from two variants including Platinum and Signature. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Hyundai Tucson.

    New Tucson Platinum

    Dark chrome front grille

    LED headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Connecting LED tail lights

    Skid plates (front and rear)

    Roof rails

    Rear spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp

    18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Rear fog lights

    Shark-fin antenna

    Black and light grey interior theme

    64 colour ambient lighting

    10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console

    Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob, and upholstery

    Panoramic sunroof

    Dual-zone climate control

    Rear AC vents

    10-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

    Wireless charger

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Smart key with push-button start

    Remote engine start function

    Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Automatic headlamps

    Cruise control

    60:40 split folding rear seats

    Reclining function for the second-row seats

    Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering

    Front arm-rest with storage function

    Rear centre arm-rest with cup holders

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    OTA updates

    BlueLink connectivity

    Blind-spot view monitor

    Surround view monitor

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, DBC, and TPMS

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Speed-sensing auto-door lock function

    Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, and Smart)

    New Tucson Signature

    Eight-way power adjustable passenger seat

    Passenger seat walk-in device

    Powered tail-gate with height adjustment

    Powered driver seat with memory function

    Ventilated and heated front seats

    Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS)

    Multi-terrain modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand (diesel only)

    4WD (diesel only)

