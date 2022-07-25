New-gen Hyundai Tucson: Variants explained

Hyundai unveiled the India-spec new Tucson in the country earlier this month. The Korean carmaker has opened bookings of the model for an amount of Rs 50,000 ahead of its launch which will take place on 4 August, 2022.

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former, which produces 154bhp and 192Nm of torque, is paired with a six-speed automatic unit, while the latter, which produces 184bhp and 416Nm of torque, sends power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic unit.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be available in five mono-tone colours such as Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, and Amazon Grey. Also on offer will be two dual-tone colours including Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof and Polar White with Phantom Black roof. Customers will be able to choose from two variants including Platinum and Signature. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Hyundai Tucson.

New Tucson Platinum

Dark chrome front grille

LED headlamps

LED DRLs

Connecting LED tail lights

Skid plates (front and rear)

Roof rails

Rear spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Rear fog lights

Shark-fin antenna

Black and light grey interior theme

64 colour ambient lighting

10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob, and upholstery

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone climate control

Rear AC vents

10-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

Wireless charger

Auto-dimming IRVM

Smart key with push-button start

Remote engine start function

Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Automatic headlamps

Cruise control

60:40 split folding rear seats

Reclining function for the second-row seats

Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering

Front arm-rest with storage function

Rear centre arm-rest with cup holders

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

OTA updates

BlueLink connectivity

Blind-spot view monitor

Surround view monitor

Six airbags

ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, DBC, and TPMS

Seat-belt reminder system

Speed alert system

Speed-sensing auto-door lock function

Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, and Smart)

New Tucson Signature

Eight-way power adjustable passenger seat

Passenger seat walk-in device

Powered tail-gate with height adjustment

Powered driver seat with memory function

Ventilated and heated front seats

Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS)

Multi-terrain modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand (diesel only)

4WD (diesel only)