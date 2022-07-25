Magenta Mobility partners with Amazon India to deploy EV fleet in Hyderabad

Electric mobility and charging solution provider, Magenta Mobility and e-commerce giant, Amazon India recently joined hands to induct a fleet of electric vehicles for Amazon India delivery partners in Hyderabad, Telangana. While the fleet of electric vehicles will consist of four- and two-wheelers, Magenta will also set up EV charging stations to charge the EV fleet.

This partnership with Magenta Mobility is a part of Amazon India’s initiative, called The Climate Pledge, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. And this collaboration to accelerate EV adoption is a significant step toward its environmental sustainability goals. Two years ago, Amazon India pledged to add 10,000 electric vehicles to its delivery fleet by 2025, while also aiming to add over 1,00,000 EVs to its global delivery line-up by 2030.

“This launch in Hyderabad is a continuation of our collaboration with Amazon that started in Bengaluru and will help transform a significant number of Amazon’s last-mile delivery fleet to EVs and encourage the e-commerce industry to decarbonise last-mile logistics actively,” said Maxson Lewis, Founder and MD, Magenta Mobility.

Magenta Mobility, with its Magenta ChargeGrid division, develops and installs electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The firm is in the process of setting up more than 4,000 EV chargers at various locations. Further, its charging stations can charge almost all on-sale electric cars in India, such as Tata Nexon Prime/Max, Tata Tigor, MG ZS EV, Kia EV6, Hyundai Kona, and so forth.

Commenting on the occasion, Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India, said, 'Our collaboration with Magenta Mobility will help us serve customers in a more environmentally-friendly way. This collaboration is an important step towards building an enabling ecosystem to drive electric transportation and further driving more sustainable operations in Hyderabad, an important locale for us.”