    Joulepoint to set up 5,000 EV chargers in Delhi

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    220 Views
    To speed up EV adoption and expand the charging infrastructure, Joulepoint will install 5,000 electric vehicle charging points in central Delhi by the end of this year. The Charge Point Operators Society of India (CPOS) had earlier accepted a proposal from Joulepoint for the installation plan of EV charging points.

    These 5,000 EV chargers will be set up at 2,000 busiest and most popular locations across Delhi NCR for piloting under Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). For this, Joulepoint will be working with Alekrify — an EV charging solution provider and a member of CPOS. That said, the 5,000 charging points will support AC and DC charging and thus will not only charge electric four-wheelers but also electric three- and two-wheelers.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Some of the locations for the charging installation include the Qutub Minar, Akshardham, shopping centres such as Select City Walk in Saket, hotels including ITC and Taj Palace, various foreign embassies, IT hubs, government offices, apartment complexes, corporate offices, railway stations, universities campuses, and so on.

    In other news, National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) will commence its second pilot project on the Delhi-Jabalpur expressway in September 2022 under its initiative TECH TRAIL II — a programme aimed at making e-corridors on national highways. It is to be noted that NHEV completed the first phase of the trial run on the Delhi-Agra Yamuna expressway in December 2020.

    “We are privileged to be executing this project in association with CPOS in realising India’s dream towards reducing carbon emission and strengthening e-mobility. We are a one-stop solution for everything that is required to smoothly operate EV charging stations and enhance the convenience of the commuters. We are geared up to deliver a state-of-art experience to the commuter and travellers who have committed themselves to the cause of environment by choosing to drive e-vehicles,” said Ranjan Kumar Dodda, CMO, Joulepoint.

