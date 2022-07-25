CarWale
    Nissan Magnite Red Edition — Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    With the announcement of the Nissan Magnite Red Edition earlier, prospective buyers were awaiting the updates and prices of the compact SUV. Now it is on sale in India with a starting price of Rs 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with both the 1.0-litre petrol and turbo-petrol engine options, and of course, with the new styling updates. Here's a picture gallery summarising all the changes.

    Nissan Magnite Left Side View

    The Magnite Red Edition features new graphics, and red accents on the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arches, and side cladding as well.

    Nissan Magnite Left Front Three Quarter

    It sports a tail gate garnish and exclusive RED Edition badges. Further, the car is equipped with LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloys.

    Nissan Magnite Left Side View

    Inside, this Red Edition gets a red-themed dashboard and red accents on the centre console and door side armrest. Other noteworthy features include LED scuff plates and ambient lighting.

    Nissan Magnite Front Row Seats

    The other usual set of features from the top-spec Magnite are carried over, namely a wireless charger, PM 2.5 air filter, touchscreen system, a digital instrument cluster, and a rear-view camera.

    Nissan Magnite Left Front Three Quarter

    As mentioned earlier, the Magnite Red Edition is available in the XV MT variant, powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 71bhp and 96Nm.

    Nissan Magnite Second Row Seats

    Then, there are the Turbo XV MT and CVT trims that use a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that churns out 99bhp and 160Nm of torque.

