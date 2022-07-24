CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG variant details leaked; launch likely soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG variant details leaked; launch likely soon

    - The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is currently available only in the Magna and Sportz variants

    - Prices of the new CNG version could be announced in the coming weeks

    A leaked image shared on the web has revealed that Hyundai is likely to introduce a new variant in the Grand i10 Nios line-up soon. According to the leaked image, the Grand i10 Nios will get a top-spec Asta CNG variant.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front View

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is currently offered only in the Magna and Sportz variants, and the new Asta variant will come loaded with all the bells and whistles from its petrol-only counterpart. The variant is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine that produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit will be the sole transmission on offer.

    Compared to the Sportz variant it is positioned above, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG variant will come equipped with features such as 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps, chrome door handles, rear chrome garnish, adjustable head-rests for the second-row, leather-wrapped steering wheel, smart key with push button start-stop, wireless charging and a cooled glove-box. The 5.2-inch cluster will make way for a 2.8-inch unit with a CNG fuel tank display.

