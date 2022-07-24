Tata Nexon EV Prime — Now in Pictures

The new Tata Nexon EV Prime is now on sale in India with a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a single permanent-magnet AC motor just like the older model. Apart from being a replacement for the regular EV, the Prime gets additional features from the Nexon EV Max. This picture gallery will show you that the changes, when compared to the regular model, are subtle, but they are crucial ones!

To begin with, the Nexon Prime EV is updated with automatic brake lamp activation on regen, indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS), and cruise control.

Then, there's a smartphone integrated connectivity feature and a charging timeout feature in case you leave it on for more than 110 seconds after it is fully charged.

Also confirmed by the carmaker is that it's ready to roll out a similar OTA update on all the existing Nexon EVs that are already on sale. And this update will start today at the authorised service centres.