Tata Nexon EV hits 50,000 sales milestone; our top 5 stories

- Was launched in January 2020

- Offered in Prime and Max variants

Tata Motors has announced that its Nexon EV has crossed the 50,000 unit sales milestone in India. Since its launch in January 2020, the Nexon EV has been one of the most popular electric vehicles in the country and has been selling like a hot cake.

Tata Nexon variants, battery pack, and range:

The electric crossover is broadly available in two variants, namely, the Prime and Max. The former sources its power from a 30.2kWh battery pack and is said to offer an ARAI-certified range of 312km on a fully-charged battery. The latter, on the other hand, comes equipped with a 40.5kWh battery pack and has an ARAI- certified range of 453km on a single charge.

Top 5 Carwale news stories about Tata Nexon EV

1. Tata Nexon EV prices reduced, here’s why?

In the month of February 2023, Tata Motors reduced the prices of the Nexon EV mainly because of two reasons. First, the manufacturer stated that the improved structural costs along with the higher levels of localisation had worked in the brand’s favour. And secondly, Nexon’s chief rival, the XUV400 made its market debut earlier this year. So to maintain the fierce competition between the two, the brand revised the prices of the SUV.

2. Tata Nexon EV vs Mahindra XUV400 – specs comparison

In this story, we have compared the two cars based on prices and variants, battery and range, features and convenience, charging time, dimension and capacity, and warranty periods.

3. Tata Nexon EV prices revised; now cheaper by Rs. 85,000

Tata Motors slashed the prices of the Nexon EV by up to Rs. 85,000 in January 2023. Apart from this, the automaker also increased the range of the Nexon EV Max from 437km to 453km.

4. Tata Nexon EV Max available with a complimentary two-year extended warranty

On 15 December, 2022, the company rolled out a complimentary extended warranty offer for the Nexon EV Max customers. Under this, potential customers purchasing the electric SUV were eligible for a two-year extended warranty scheme that was valid only till the end of December 2022.

5. Tata Motors launched the Jet Edition Nexon EV in India

In September 2022, Tata Motors launched the Jet Edition of the Nexon EV in India at a starting price of Rs. 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition was available in the top specs variants of both the Prime and Max trims. The Jet Edition differentiated itself from the standard variant with a new dual-tone exterior shade and a fresh interior theme. Later, in March 2023, the manufacturer discontinued the Jet edition from Nexon’s lineup. Currently, the electric SUV can be had in two special editions – Dark Edition and Red Dark Edition.