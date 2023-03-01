CarWale

    Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition discontinued in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition discontinued in India

    - The Jet edition was offered in both Prime and Max versions

    - It was based on the top-spec XZ Plus trim of the model

    Back in September 2022, Tata Motors introduced the Jet Edition with its electric SUV, Nexon EV. The special edition was offered in both Prime and Max versions of the Nexon EV at a starting price of Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the brand has discontinued the Jet edition from its EV lineup.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The special edition came with Starlight exterior shade which was essentially a two-tone Earthy Bronze body colour with a Premium Silver roof. Furthermore, gloss black inserts on the 16-inch alloy wheels, ORVMs, front grille, window line, and roof rails made the EV stand out on Indian roads.

    The unique theme was carried over on the inside, where the dashboard and door pads got the bronze colour inserts. Moreover, the seats were finished in an Oyster White shade with bronze stitching and ‘#Jet’ embossed on the front seat headrests.

    Under the bonnet, the Nexon EV Prime Jet Edition came equipped with a 30.2kWh battery pack paired to a single electric motor producing 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the EV Max Jet Edition came with a larger 40.5kWh battery pack which produced 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. 

