    Mahindra Bolero Neo to get BS6 Phase 2 diesel engine and 4 new variants

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra Bolero Neo to get BS6 Phase 2 diesel engine and 4 new variants

    - Likely to get four variants

    - 1.5-litre diesel engine to be made BS6 2 compliant

    The Mahindra Bolero Neo was launched in India in July 2021, and will soon receive its first update. However, this update will be limited to the BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine, and the SUV is unlikely to get any cosmetic changes or a revised feature list. 

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine Shot

    The talking point of the 2023 Bolero Neo will be the RDE norms and E20 fuel-ready diesel engine. The 1.5-litre motor will continue to produce 100bhp and 260Nm of torque coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    With the BS6 2 update, the Bolero Neo is also expected to get four new variants – N4 (O), N8 R, N10 (R), and N10 (O) (R). These will join the existing N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O) trims in the line-up. Last month, the automaker also launched the Bolero Neo Limited Edition based on the N10 variant of the SUV. The special version gets a beige and black leatherette upholstery with a diamond-type pattern, along with lumbar support for the driver and co-passenger seats. 

    The updated Bolero Neo will be launched in the coming months, and it is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 more than the current model. 

    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    ₹ 9.48 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
