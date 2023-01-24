CarWale

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition prices in India start at 11.49 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition prices in India start at 11.49 lakh

    - The Bolero Neo Limited Edition is based on the N10 variant

    - It gets new features on the outside and inside

    Mahindra has introduced the Bolero Neo Limited Edition in the country with a price tag of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Limited Edition version of the SUV is based on the top-spec N10 variant of the model.

    Exterior highlights of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition include roof ski-racks, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a spare wheel cover finished in a shade of Deep Silver.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Front Row Seats

    The interiors of the Bolero Neo Limited Edition come equipped with dual-tone faux leather seats, lumbar support for the driver and co-passenger, height-adjustable driver seat, centre console with silver arm-rests, arm-rests for the first and second rows, a reverse parking camera, cruise control, BlueSense connected car technology, steering-mounted controls, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    The Bolero Neo N10 Limited Edition is powered by the same 1.5-litre mHawk 100 diesel engine that generates 100bhp and 260Nm of torque, and comes paired only to a five-speed manual transmission. The model has a seating capacity of seven occupants.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    ₹ 9.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
