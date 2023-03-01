2023 Honda City to be launched in India tomorrow

- To be offered in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants

- Will get ADAS features

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the new City in India tomorrow. The fifth-generation City will get its first mid-life-cycle update. Along with the cosmetic enhancements, it will be equipped with new features and a BS6 Phase 2 compliant petrol engine.

2023 Honda City exterior changes

Honda will retain the overall silhouette of the City, and the changes on the outside will be limited to a new mesh-type insert on the front grille along with new front and rear bumpers. The 16-inch alloy wheels will get a new design, and a new blue shade will also be added to the colour palette.

2023 Honda City variants and features

The new City will see a revision in the variant line-up with the addition of a new base SV variant. Along with this, the top-spec ZX variant will be equipped with Honda’s Sensing ADAS features. Besides this, the overall layout of the dashboard, upholstery, and steering wheel design will remain unchanged.

The Honda City hybrid will also get a new V variant slotted below the ZX variant and will be offered without the ADAS features.

2023 Honda City engine update

With this update, the new City will be a petrol-only sedan, powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The petrol mill will be tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and will be mated with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit.

Upon its launch, it will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and the upcoming new Hyundai Verna. We expect the new City to be priced Rs 20,000 to Rs 70,000 more than the outgoing model.