CarWale

    2023 Honda City to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,261 Views
    2023 Honda City to be launched in India tomorrow

    - To be offered in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants

    - Will get ADAS features 

    Honda Cars India is all set to launch the new City in India tomorrow. The fifth-generation City will get its first mid-life-cycle update. Along with the cosmetic enhancements, it will be equipped with new features and a BS6 Phase 2 compliant petrol engine.

    2023 Honda City exterior changes 

    Honda will retain the overall silhouette of the City, and the changes on the outside will be limited to a new mesh-type insert on the front grille along with new front and rear bumpers. The 16-inch alloy wheels will get a new design, and a new blue shade will also be added to the colour palette. 

    2023 Honda City variants and features

    The new City will see a revision in the variant line-up with the addition of a new base SV variant. Along with this, the top-spec ZX variant will be equipped with Honda’s Sensing ADAS features. Besides this, the overall layout of the dashboard, upholstery, and steering wheel design will remain unchanged. 

    Honda 2023 City Dashboard

    The Honda City hybrid will also get a new V variant slotted below the ZX variant and will be offered without the ADAS features. 

    2023 Honda City engine update

    Honda 2023 City Engine Shot

    With this update, the new City will be a petrol-only sedan, powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The petrol mill will be tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and will be mated with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit.

    Upon its launch, it will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and the upcoming new Hyundai Verna. We expect the new City to be priced Rs 20,000 to Rs 70,000 more than the outgoing model. 

    Honda 2023 City Image
    Honda 2023 City
    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 Tata Safari — Now in Pictures
     Next 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo to get BS6 Phase 2 diesel engine and 4 new variants

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda 2023 City Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4748 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4225 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda 2023 City
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda 2023 City

    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda WR-V

    Honda WR-V

    ₹ 9.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Jazz

    Honda Jazz

    ₹ 8.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4748 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4225 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Honda City to be launched in India tomorrow