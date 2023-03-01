CarWale

    2023 Tata Safari — Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    2023 Tata Safari — Now in Pictures

    Tata Motors has launched the 2023 Safari in India at Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom). This announcement came along with the introduction of the Dark Edition range which includes the Safari, Harrier, and Nexon. Cosmetically, there are no changes to the standard model of the SUV. However, the most significant update is regarding RDE-compliant engines and new tech. Here's a picture gallery detailing the same.

    The new Safari is now available with a 360-degree camera and ADAS. The latter includes features like forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking with disc brakes all around.

    Other features include rear collision warning, lane change alert, lane departure warning, high beam assist, door open alert, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert.

    Also, like the Harrier, the 2023 Safari is loaded with features like a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

    Then, there's a six-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function, ventilated seats in the front and second row, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting.

    Coming to the powertrain, the SUV is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as before. However, the engine has been updated to comply with the new RDE norms.

    This powerplant produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It is offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

